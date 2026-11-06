7-year-old dead, father seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash in South LA

A hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles left a 7-year-old boy dead and his father seriously injured on Wednesday night.

The boy was struck by two vehicles, but one of the drivers never stopped, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities are looking for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old child and left the father seriously injured.

Mekahlo Medina reports for NBC4 at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2026. The crash happened near Figueroa and 77th streets just after 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say the child ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle before a second driver hit the boy and kept going. The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the LAPD said.

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Video posted to the Citizen app appears to show first responders working on the victims in the middle of Figueroa Street. A witness who did not want to be identified said the boy's mother arrived after the crash, finding the street blocked off by police tape.

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"I'm lowkey sitting here not trying to work right now or even do anything because it's like, I still picture it," the witness said. The boy and his 39-year-old father were both rushed to a hospital, where the child died, officials said. The father suffered severe injuries, though police have not explained how he was hurt. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more.

Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. The second driver is believed to have been in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, according to the LAPD. Police are asking that driver to come forward.