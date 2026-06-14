7-year-old child seriously injured in boating incident on Canandaigua Lake

A 7-year-old was seriously hurt on Canandaigua Lake after a wave threw him from a moving pontoon boat, leaving him trapped between the pontoons with a severe leg cut. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial.

Ontario County Sheriff deputies responded to the Lakehouse in Canandaigua around 5:30 p.m. for a reported boating injury. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says the child was riding on a pontoon boat with his family when a wave propelled him out of the moving boat.

The adults on the boat were able to get him to shore. The kid was stabilized and transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. The City of Rochester announced Friday it has issued a notice to vacate and cease-and-desist order to the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel on State Street. The woman found dead in Gates June 2 has been identified as Marie Fountain-Williams, 32, of Rochester, according to police.

Guests say Studio 6 Extended Stay in Greece say the hotel kept most of a deposit after a failed stay and unsafe door issues. At more than 130 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 chugged through Western New York on Thursday. A 32-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday crash on Rochester’s northside near North Clinton Avenue and Route 104. Police say no other injuries, and drugs or alcohol were not factors.





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