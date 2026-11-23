Philadelphia police said Monday that 7-year-old Franklin Gibson has been found. The young boy was missing for more than a week, according to officials.

This comes as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to hold a press conference regarding the case. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Previous coverage below Police say Gibson was last seen on the night of November 14 on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood. Philadelphia police are searching for 7-year-old Franklin Gibson, last seen in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood on November 14. His mother was arrested in connection with his disappearance, but the boy remains missing.

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Gibson's great-grandmother, who lives on the street, said Gibson had been staying at her house and that she saw him before he disappeared. She said she believes he is safe. Sources said Gibson was in the custody of the city's Department of Human Services after his mother lost parental rights and was not allowed to be at his great-grandmother's house.

Widow speaks after deadly New Castle crash: 'Somebody else's carelessness broke my family' When DHS responded to pick up Gibson, his mother, 38-year-old Lynn Chamberlain, arrived and an argument ensued. Gibson went missing during the dispute.

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"I'm quite sure she knows something. I'm quite sure he's safe. I hope he is. I pray to God that he is," Gibson's great-grandmother said.

Sources said police received a tip that Gibson left his great-grandmother's house with his siblings Sunday morning. Police said Gibson ran away with his twin on September 29, and the two were found two weeks later. Police said he escaped again on October 20, but was found the following day. Residents saw officers searching for Gibson last week.

"He's young, and I really hope they find him. It's a messed up situation. I really feel sorry, and I feel bad, and I hope he's safe. And everything works out," a neighbor said.

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