7 Winners, 3 Losers from Jaguars' Domination of Ravens: Trevor Lawrence, Parker Washington Lead the Way

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some clear winners and losers in their 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and we break it all down below.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Jacksonville Jaguars took apart a depleted Baltimore Ravens team with a 33-10 win on Thursday Night Football, with the favoredTrevor Lawrence didn't light up the box score, but that is largely because he didn't need to. Lawrence has gotten used to going into chew the clock mode during second-half of games, but that is largely because of how well he and the offense are operating when the game is, well, still a game.

Also read Jaguars-Ravens Injury Report: Why Recent History Doesn't Bode Well for Bhayshul Tuten

Trevor Lawrence has averaged 5.1 dropbacks per game in the 4th quarter this season, the fewest among qualified QB. Lawrence hit a few throws during the first-half, where he had nearly 200 passing yards, that showed he has developed a full skill-set. He is beating defenses before the snap, beating the blitz after the snap, and is doing a little bit of everything else in between.

Lawrence is the real deal and then some, and there is no more hiding that. If there was ever a reminder that the Jaguars' passing game starts and ends with Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, this was it. Washington and Meyers combined for 13 of Lawrence's 26 targets, with the rest of the Jaguars' receivers cdombining for two catches for five yards.

Brian Thomas Jr. did not even see a pass go his way, but that didn't stop Washington and Meyers for record 126 receiving yards, including a 50-yard touchdown from Washington. Washington and Meyers are more than good enough to each be the focal point of the offense, which is a moving target that is bound to change a bit more each week.

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But when the Jaguars' offense does go through its wide receivers, it is very clear which receivers are going to get the bulk of the work between these two. , and that is exactly what the Jaguars got against Derrick Henry. One player who flashed consistently in the place of Hamilton was Albert Regis, the Jaguars' third-round nose tackle who has been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks.

Regis showed good effort, some real range as a tackler for a defensive tackle, and some juice as well. It was a strong showing from the rook. The Jaguars' defense has been much improved in the back-end since they officially got Montaric Brown back healthy. It has allowed the Jaguars to utilize their entire cornerback room with a four-man rotation that allows them to put players in different spots depending on the situation and foe.

On Thursday, we saw this rotating come up big for the Jaguars on two different occasions. Brown and Lewis each recorded an interception, with it being Brown's first interception of the season and the third interception from Lewis. Both interceptions set up field goals, and they were strong signs that the Jaguars' secondary is taking steps forward, one way or another.

It was a strong night for both cornerbacks in general, and Jarrian Jones deserves some love too for a quarterback hit and a pass breakup. It has been a good last few weeks for second-year linebacker Jalen McLeod on special teams, and he made the biggest play of his NFL career thus far during the second-half on Thursday.

McLeod made a terrific tackle on a coverage unit and ended up forcing the ball out for the first forced fumble of his career, with the Jaguars scooping up the fumble and eventually kicking a field goal shortly after as a result. That is now three turnovers forced in the last two weeks by second-year Jaguars, which is becoming a bit of a trend for James Gladstone's team moving forward.

Brian Thomas Jr's stat line over the Jaguars' last four games: 1 catch for 12 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Thomas did not get a ton of playing time seemingly on Thursday as the Jaguars went with 12 and 13 personnel more than 11, and this meant there were limited chances for Thomas to get in on the action. Considering the Jaguars' relatively conservative game-plan on offense, that left little for Thomas to do.

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The Jaguars' wide receiver ended Thursday with zero targets despite nine other players getting targets, with Travis Hunter, LeQuint Allen, Chris Rodriguez, Josh Cameron, and Tanner Koziol all getting more looks than him. It remains to be seen if this was his last game as a Jaguar, but this game was clearly not about Jaguars rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon looks like a rookie, which is far from a bad thing.

Still, the Jaguars are hopeful Super Bowl contenders and even rookies will have to be held to a high standard for the Jaguars to reach their ultimate goals. Pregnon is a big part of that, and the Jaguars will likely see much better performances from him moving forward than they saw from him on Thursday. Part of this was due to penalties, with Pregnon getting called for three different false starts.

He also had some issues when left on an island in pass-protection, making this a game for Pregnon that has to be about lessons and development. Pregnon is getting some valuable experience, and he did do some good things in the running game, but this wasn't his best game.

Even in a game where the Jaguars sat Bhayshul Tuten down with a few minutes left in the third-quarter to rest himthere still just wasn't much there for LeQuint Allen to do. Allen was seemingly set to enter the year as the No. 3 running back before a training camp injury sidelined him for a few weeks, and he hasn't quite taken the role back from Ameer Abdullah since.

Allen was targeted twice as a check-down in the passing game, but those were the only looks he got with the ball despite the Jaguars' other three running backs toting the ball for 29 carries and two other catches. Allen is a gifted pass-blocker and a key part of the Jaguars' culture, but it seems like his role is set to be capped out there.

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.