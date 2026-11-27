You’ll want to take notes.

Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Micah Morton, Prop Stylist: Kathleen VarnerCredit: Photographer: Greg DuPree Food Stylist: Micah Morton, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varnerevery day for a week.

But some folks—and you may be one of them—get bored of Turkey Day leftovers pretty quickly. To help you out, I’ve asked my buddies atfor their favorite ways for using up leftovers. Take a look at their recipes and ideas below—along with a few ideas from yours truly.is my absolute favorite non-fussy, zero-pretense comfort food. It’s typically made with cooked chicken and pasta, condensed soup, processed cheese, and canned tomatoes and green chiles.

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It’s an excellent way to use up leftover white or dark meat turkey. Our Copy Chief Libby and I share this love for “chicken” spaghetti—maybe it’s because we’re both from Mississippi.to Instagram, she’s sharing her favorite recipes with us. One of her family’s favorites is her grandmother’s. Somewhere between chicken and dumplings and chicken noodle soup, this dish uses leftover turkey and gravy to make a supremely comforting dish.