7 Underrated Anime of Spring 2026 You Shouldn't Miss

Discover seven hidden gems from the Spring 2026 anime season that deserve more attention. From epic sci-fi and sports to boys' love and fantasy, these underrated series offer exceptional storytelling and are available on major streaming platforms.

The Spring 2026 anime season is almost over, but before fans gear up for the summer lineup, it's worth revisiting some of the hidden gems that flew under the radar.

While major sequels and high-profile adaptations dominated the conversation, several incredible series only managed modest recognition despite offering exceptional storytelling, animation, and emotional depth. Here are seven underrated anime from Spring 2026 that deserve a spot on your watch list.

First on the list is 'Uchū no Senpuku', an underrated gem streaming on Prime Video that could be considered one of the best anime of the decade. Based on Ikka Matsuki's acclaimed manga, the story takes place in a near-future Japan that has ceased to exist after the Reiwa Era crumbled due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corruption. The country is now divided into three major powers known as the Three Kingdoms.

The series follows Aoteru Misumi, a low-ranking official who will soon etch his name in history as a brilliant military strategist on a quest to stop the terror of the Three Kingdoms and reunify Japan. With its intricate political intrigue and stunning visuals, this series is a must-watch for fans of epic sagas. Another standout is 'Daiya no Ace Act II', the sequel to the acclaimed shonen sports series based on Yuji Terajima's manga.

The first season was produced by Madhouse, but this sequel is a collaboration with Production I.G. , ensuring top-notch animation. The story follows Eijun Sawamura, who leaves his home to attend Seido High, where he puts his baseball skills to the test alongside some of the best talents in the country. The second part delves into his struggles and excitement as he begins a new chapter of his baseball career.

For sports fans, this series delivers intense matches and character growth. For something lighter, 'Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

' is a hilarious boys' love anime based on a 2014 manga by Syundei. Streaming on Crunchyroll, it centers on Okuto Nakamura, who falls in love with Aiki Hirose at first sight. Nakamura dreams of becoming Hirose's best friend, but every attempt ends in disaster. Despite making an impression, it's far from what he wanted, and his own delusions hold him back.

This comedy is perfect for a quick laugh.

'The Four Seasons' on Crunchyroll is a gorgeous fantasy romance based on a light novel by Kana Akatsuki, creator of Kyoto Animation's acclaimed series. The story is set in a world where winter was once the only season, but to combat loneliness, spring was created. Over time, Earth wished for more, leading to summer and autumn. Those who carry the cycle of seasons are known as agents.

Hinagiku, the Agent of Spring, disappeared 10 years ago, taking spring with her. She returns after facing unbelievable hardship to restore the cycle, while the myth of her love for winter is passed down. This emotional tale explores love and renewal.

'Akane-banashi' is one of the most underrated Shonen Jump series, focusing on the traditional Japanese art of rakugo storytelling. Understandably lesser-known outside Japan, it has gained a small but dedicated fan base. The story centers on Akane Osaki, a high school girl determined to become a master of rakugo, not only because it's her lifelong dream but also to uncover the truth behind her father's unexpected expulsion years ago.

The anime made a late streaming debut on Netflix last month, and it's a must for those interested in Japanese culture.

'Mission: Yozakura Family' returned with a second season on Hulu. The story centers on Taiyo Asano, a young boy who became socially awkward after losing his family in a car crash. His childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura stuck with him, but when they face trouble due to Mutsumi's family background, school principal Kyoichiro Yozakura offers a shocking deal: marriage. Believing Taiyo is a threat to Mutsumi's life, the only way to keep them safe is through marriage.

This action-comedy balances humor and heart. Finally, 'The Assassin's Young Life' is a thrilling series whose manga concluded in September 2025 around the same time the anime was announced. It centers on Juuzou Oogami, a 39-year-old assassin working for a covert organization. During a mission, he wipes out a powerful organization but is stung by a mysterious wasp and collapses.

He wakes up transformed into a 13-year-old boy. As he struggles to adjust, he gets a new mission to infiltrate a middle school using his young body. This unique premise blends action and dark comedy. All seven series are available on major streaming platforms, so don't miss out on these underrated treasures from Spring 2026





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