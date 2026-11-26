It's Thanksgiving, an NFL holiday at this point. And while the Carolina Panthers don't have a game today, they do have plenty to be thankful for this time of ye

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young reacts after drawing a Philadelphia Eagles offsides | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's Thanksgiving, an NFL holiday at this point.

And while the Carolina Panthers don't have a game today, they do have plenty to be thankful for this time of year. Maybe Bryce Young isn't the top-five QB he played like for the first quarter of the season and change, but he is still a good quarterback.

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The Panthers should be thankful he really blossomed and is having a career year, because it makesCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Panthers have had a gaping black hole at tight end for years. Darren Waller's late arrival really changed things. He allowed the Panthers to have a weapon at the position, which also opened things up for everyone else.