7 Thanksgiving foods pets should avoid, plus safer alternatives for them to enjoy

Thanksgiving is the food-and-family holiday, which means your pets will probably spend most of the week trying to get involved.

One of the easiest ways to keep pets safe on Thanksgiving is to decide ahead of time what they can have. Thanksgiving is the food-and-family holiday, which means your pets will probably spend most of the week investigating smells from the kitchen and begging guests for table scraps.

Don’t let their presence under the table or their pitiful expression fool you into thinking they deserve the dishes us humans are lucky enough to enjoy. Some of the foods we love most on Thanksgiving can be dangerous for dogs and cats, and even if something isn’t toxic to animals, it still can lead to an upset tummy.

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However, a little planning will allow you to give your pets something safe to savor as you eat your feast. Here’s a quick guide about what to avoid, along with some safer ways to include pets in the celebration. Fatty pieces of turkey, skin, and cooked bones should never go to your pet. Set aside a few small pieces of fully cooked, unseasoned turkey before adding any flavorful extras.

Remove all skin and bones, and offer just a bite or two as a special holiday treat. Stuffing is one of those foods that can contain several pet hazards all at once. Onions and garlic can be harmful to dogs and cats, while fatty ingredients can cause stomach trouble. Plain pumpkin is very different from pumpkin pie filling, which often contains sugar, spices, and other ingredients pets do not need.

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A small spoonful can make a festive addition to your pet’s regular food, and it may even help their digestion if they’re feeling mildly anxious or sick. Raw potatoes are never okay for pets because of the highly concentrated solanine content in them. By cooking the potatoes, you remove the toxicity, but when you add butter, cream, cheese, garlic, onions, and gravy, you’ve turned the dish back into a dangerous concoction that your pet should not be allowed to taste.

Skip the marshmallows and brown sugar, of course, but a cooked, plain sweet potato is a safe, spreadable option that you can add to a meal or lick mat. Speaking of potatoes, that gravy you pour on the top is usually high in fat and salt and may contain onions, garlic, drippings, or seasonings that are not pet-friendly. If you want to make your pet’s regular meal feel more special, consider a flavored meal topper formulated for pets.

It may also be okay to pour a small amount of tuna or chicken juice from a can, but watch the salt content and preservatives on the ingredient list. Raisins sometimes make an appearance in stuffing, salads, breads, and desserts. They can be very dangerous for dogs, even in relatively small amounts, and may cause serious kidney problems. Keep grapes, raisins, and foods containing them well out of reach.

A few small pieces of plain carrot, green bean, or apple can make a crunchy holiday snack for many pets. Be sure to remove apple seeds and cores, and keep portions modest. While chocolate is a well-known hazard to pets, it’s still worth calling out because there will be many new people, some of them young and carefree, at the table.

With so much food changing hands, it’s important to keep desserts away from edges and out of reach from curious animals who like to climb. Puzzle toys and lick mats are great distractions for pets who want to be part of the action. Consider putting them in their crate or in a safe room where they can focus on this appetizing treat.

Some sugar-free candies, baked goods, peanut butters, and gums contain xylitol, a sweetener that can be extremely dangerous for dogs. Even a small amount can cause a serious medical emergency. Check labels carefully, and keep sugar-free products completely out of reach. If you really want your pet to feel included, build them a tiny Thanksgiving plate using a few safe foods.

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You might include some of everything listed above, along with a few of their favorite pet treats. Keep the portions small, and avoid introducing a bunch of foods they’ve never had.

Then they can have the variety without the vomit. One of the easiest ways to keep pets safe on Thanksgiving is to decide ahead of time what they can have. That way, you can prepare it before the chaos begins and advise guests about how to treat the animals in the house. Stay vigilant by keeping trash cans secured, clearing plates promptly, and watching countertops and serving areas, especially if your pet is an experienced food thief.

Before introducing new foods to your pet, you should consult your veterinarian to rule out any food allergies or dietary restrictions. If your pet does eat something potentially dangerous or begins vomiting, acting weak, having diarrhea, or behaving unusually, contact your veterinarian or an emergency veterinary clinic promptly.

From all of us here at For Pet's Sake, here’s to a happy Thanksgiving filled with good food, grateful hearts, and plenty of safe treats for the four-legged family members gathered around the table! Former USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon.

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