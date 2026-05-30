7 Summer Toenail Designs That You'll Want to Try This Year, According to Experts

It's sandals season!

The warm weather is here to stay in the northern hemisphere, which means toes are out, and if you are looking to step up your pedicure game, we’ve found the best summer toenail designs to test out this year.

While manicures allow you to change out your nail art more often, pedis get a lot of the spotlight during the summer months, so they should always be top of mind when you are drafting your summer nail game plan and looking for inspo.are always a great option, especially if you go the DIY route, but more intricate designs or color combinations are also all the rage this season, whether you do them at home with press-ons or a steady hand, or you opt for a professional gel polish pedicure at the salon.

To find out exactly what toenail art will be trending this year, we’ve reached out to the pros and scoured the internet for pedicure ideas. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the best summer toenail designs. Whether it is for manicures or pedicures, French tips are a safe bet year-round. KATSEYE's Lara and Daniela recently rocked classic French pedis to the AMAs.

But this season, we are giving them a twist with chrome, which has been a super popular nail trend for months.

“Classic French pedicures are getting upgraded with pearl chrome, glazed finishes, or metallic tips,” Edwards tells us. Chrome French finishes are a trendy option for a summer pedicure, but Edawards also says double French lines using metallic accents are in. If you don’t love the idea of a pure jewelry-style chrome on your toes, fret not, because colors can also get the chrome treatment.

“Instead of stark white, we’re seeing icy silver, soft gold, or even pale butter yellow French tips. It gives the clean-girl pedicure a futuristic summer update while still remaining timeless,” Edwards adds. If you do want to stick to white or silvers, Oh says micro is the way to go.

“I think micro-French pedicures will continue to be popular. They feel clean, minimal, and elevated, but still more intentional than a plain nude or sheer polish,” she says. Florals for spring? More like florals for summer!

This year, if you really want to give your pedicure a distinct touch, micro details inspired by flowers, specifically daisies, are in.are among those who have given floral manis their stamp of approval for 2026, and you can easily replicate the look on your toenails.accents, and miniature floral placements are huge because they feel nostalgic and playful without overwhelming the nail,” Edwards says.

“People love these designs because they instantly feel ‘summer vacation. ’ I prefer placing florals strategically on the big toe while keeping the remaining toes clean for balance. ” If you love the idea of a statement nail like this but don’t want to commit to a floral motif, a classic option that is super easy to DIY is polka dots. Fruit designs, such as cherries and oranges, also share the same DNA with an even more summery core.

“Tiny retro-inspired details tap into that nostalgic summer energy and are still a fan fave,” Edwards adds. “It’s fun, approachable, and definitely a conversation starter. ” For the daring, animal print toenail designs are the trend to try this summer. Animal print has been making a major comeback in fashion over the last few seasons and is also making its way into the manicure world, with co-signs from.

Now, as we ditch the layers and opt for simpler outfits in the summer, incorporating these patterns into your toenail art can be a great way to add texture to your looks, including poolside and beachside looks with just swimwear.

“Animal prints are making a comeback in a softer, more refined way. Instead of bold full-print toes, we’re seeing subtle zebra French tips, mocha tortoise-shell accents, and tiny leopard details layered over neutral shades,” Edwards explains.

“These designs add personality while still feeling wearable with summer fashion. Zebra and tortoise shells are especially popular because they pair well with neutral palettes and luxury-inspired fashion. ” “Animal prints can look really good on pedicures if they’re done in a more intentional way,” Oh adds.

“The key is keeping the print balanced so it feels chic, not too busy. I’d say cheetah and zebra prints are probably the most popular because they’re recognizable, bold, and work well as an accent design. ” Of course, we couldn’t make a list of toenail ideas for summer without including colors.

While you might gravitate towards more muted hues during the rest of the year, summer is the season to embrace color, and pedis are the easiest way to test the waters.and his go-to nail artist, Yulenny Garcia, co-signed the Skittles manicure trend on social media, and it's one you'll want to recreate for a pedi. Duochrome combos, whether you go for mix and match, halo nails, or other combinations, are also huge for summer.

A few color combos that Edwards recommends are cherry red with blush pink, chocolate brown with peachy nudes, lavenders with silver chrome, and coral with glazed pearl finishes. You can also opt for something like micro French tips with a neon outline, or different-colored tips on each finger, Edwards suggests. Oh also cosigns mint and silver as a go to combination for summer.

“Mint feels fresh and cool, while silver adds that reflective, almost jewelry-like detail that works well with sandals,” she says. “I also like the idea of pink or blue paired with brown. The contrast feels unexpected but still wearable—especially softer pinks or blues mixed with chocolate, mocha, or caramel tones. It gives the pedicure a more modern, styled look rather than feeling too matchy.

” In the multi-color category, we also have ombré, of course.

“Ombré pedicures are becoming one of the most requested summer looks because they create softness and dimension while still looking clean,” Edwards says. “Milky fades, sunset-inspired blends, and jelly gradients are especially popular. The best way to achieve this is to use a sponge or airbrush technique for the softest blend or work in very thin layers instead of trying to build opacity too quickly.

” “Ombré is a classic, so it will always be popular in some form,” Oh agrees.

“It’s also a great option for pedicures because the gradient gives the nail more dimension without needing a lot of detailed nail art. That’s actually why Kijibae came out with a few different ombré pedi designs because the look is so wearable but still feels more special than a solid color. For a clean, minimal ombré, I likeIf you want your summer pedicure to still fall into the more simple territory, then a simple glaze is all you need.

Yes, we are still not overin 2026! While summer is more about bright colors like hot pinks and bright oranges, this trend, originally spearheaded by Zola Ganzorigt, still lets you incorporate pastel shades into your pedicure. Just pick your favorite nail color, add a clear chrome powder, and seal with a top coat, or for better results, go to a pro. You can also combine the multichrome trend with a glazed donut twist.

, which is only available at Ulta, to achieve this effect, so you can also try it at home. If you don’t want to deal with lamps, OPI also has glaze toppers that work just like regular polishes. Celeb nail artistFor a similar glazy effect, you can also opt for press-on cateye pedicures. Cateye has been popular for a while now, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon, countingas fans.

“Cateye pedicures will be really trendy for summer because they add dimension and shine without feeling too heavy,” Oh says. If you want to commit to a colorful palette but don't want a multi-color take, you might want to shift your attention to bold pinks.

“For people who want something more playful, I think bold, bright pedicures will be big,” Oh says. “I’m especially loving saturated shades like magenta, fuchsia, coral, and other high-impact colors that really pop against open-toe shoes. " “A bright pedicure can make even a simple outfit feel more styled, and it’s such an easy way to try color without committing to it on your hands,” Oh continues.

“For product recommendations, I’d point to Kijibae’s, which is great for someone who wants a richer berry-magenta tone that still feels bold but a little more elevated. They feel bright, summery, and eye-catching without being too complicated. ”is a freelance writer, editor, and translator specializing in culture and fashion content with experience across digital, print, and social media based in Madrid, Spain.

She was previously the online editor ofAllie's Haircut in 'Off Campus' is Becoming the New Rachel Haircut From 'Friends'Here's What to Wear to All the Grad Parties You're Invited to This Summer





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