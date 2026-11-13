7-Star Mighty Kommo-o Tera Raid Event Begins November 13

Game Freak launches a limited-time 7-Star Tera Raid challenge featuring Mighty Kommo-o with the Mightiest Mark. Players can join this high-difficulty event from November 13 to November 19, 2024.

Developer Game Freak has officially announced the launch of a new high-level multiplayer challenge for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The developer is bringing back the challenging 7-Star Tera Raid Battle featuring the dragon-fighting type Pokémon, Mighty Kommo-o. This limited-time event marks another significant quality-of-life update from the studio, aimed at retaining the active player base during the long gap between major franchise releases.

Event Dates And Raid Mechanics

The official event window begins on November 13, 2024, and runs continuously until November 19, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. During this specific seven-day period, trainers who have completed the post-game story content will encounter a level 100 Mighty Kommo-o in their local area. This specific raid battle mirrors the difficulty and mechanics of the highly competitive event that occurred in July 2023, requiring careful team composition and strategic coordination.

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Game Freak has confirmed that this version of Kommo-o possesses the Fighting type as its Tera Type. This elemental shift significantly alters the battle dynamics, as players must identify Pokémon with moves that deal super-effective damage to the Fighting typing to maximize their chances of success. The developer emphasized that this is not a casual encounter, describing the Pokémon as a formidable foe that demands serious preparation from the player community.

Furthermore, the raid boss is equipped with the Mightiest Mark, a rare cosmetic and stat-boosting attribute that indicates the Pokémon has maxed-out Effort Values across all stats. This mark ensures that the Pokémon has access to its full potential in every battle category, making individual stat management less relevant and forcing players to rely entirely on move synergy, item selection, and team balance to achieve victory.

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Competitive Moveset And Strategic Threats

Understanding the offensive capabilities of the raid boss is critical for any trainer attempting to clear the dungeon. The Mighty Kommo-o will utilize a diverse moveset that includes Close Combat, Dragon Claw, Iron Head, and Boomburst. These moves provide the Pokémon with excellent coverage, allowing it to strike at a wide variety of defensive types that players might attempt to use as counters.

In addition to its standard attacking options, the boss also has access to Clangorous Soul and Clanging Scales. Clangorous Soul is a setup move that significantly boosts the Pokémon's Attack and Special Attack stats while reducing its HP. This means that if a player allows the boss to land this move, the difficulty of the encounter spikes dramatically. Clanging Scales serves as a powerful STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) move that deals massive special damage while potentially lowering the user's Special Defense.

Players must prepare their teams to withstand these specific threats. Iron Head provides physical coverage against Fairy and Ice types, which are often common counters to dragon-fighting types. Boomburst offers high-power special damage that cannot be blocked by abilities like Soundproof, forcing players to include defensive Pokémon that can tank special hits. The combination of these moves creates a complex puzzle that requires players to switch Pokémon strategically to avoid being knocked out in a single turn.

Secondary Rewards And Blissey Appearances

While the primary focus of the event is the 7-Star Kommo-o raid, Game Freak has also introduced changes to the 5-Star Tera Raid pool to provide additional incentives for players. During the latter half of the event window, Blissey will appear more frequently in 5-Star Tera Raid Battles across the game world. This increased spawn rate offers a more accessible challenge for players who may not yet be ready to tackle the Kommo-o raids solo or with a small group.

The Blissey encounters will feature various Tera Types, encouraging trainers to diversify their teams and practice different strategies. The developer noted that defeating these specific Blissey encounters yields delightful rewards that are essential for end-game preparation. These rewards include various Tera Shards, which are required to change the Tera Type of your own Pokémon, and bonus Exp. Candies for leveling up your team members quickly.

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The guaranteed base item drops for the 7-Star Kommo-o raid include six Exp. Candy L items. These rare candies are one of the most valuable resources in the game, allowing trainers to instantly boost the experience points of their Pokémon without grinding battles. This guaranteed drop ensures that participating in the event is highly rewarding even for players who struggle to defeat the boss on their first attempts.

Farm Strategies And Future Updates

The scarcity of these raids means that players should be prepared to farm the event aggressively. Since the event is set to run until November 19, 2024, there is a limited window to complete the battles multiple times. Many players join community raids on platforms like Discord or Twitter to ensure they can clear the dungeon efficiently and maximize their loot collection before the event expires.

This event serves as a vital bridge for the community while they wait for the next major entries in the franchise. The anticipation for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet successor titles, such as the rumored Pokémon Winds and Waves, continues to drive engagement with the current games. With the new game expected to drop in the latter half of next year, these events help maintain the health of the player base.

For long-time players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these raids represent one of the best ways to fill time and test their strategic skills. The developer has shown diligence in keeping the games interesting through timed events and quality-of-life changes, even as the series moves into a new generation. Participation in this Kommo-o raid is highly recommended for anyone looking to complete their Pokédex or simply enjoy some of the most challenging content the game has to offer.