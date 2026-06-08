7 Spider-Man Villains With Powers That Make No Sense

Spider-Man's foes are always strong, but these villains have powers that don't make a lick of sense, even put next to a human spider.

is Marvel’s most popular hero, and a huge part of his appeal comes from his powers. He can do everything that a spider can do, and then a little bit extra.

People can easily visualize and understand what Spidey is capable of, from his strength and agility to sticking to walls. The only power that goes a bit against that grain is, the prenertaural danger detection is tied somewhat thematically, given how they tend to leap around to avoid being squished. Spider-Man’s powers are simple but inspire creativity, and a hoot to see in action. They help anchor and elevate him in the public eye.

The same is said for Spider-Man’s best villains, whose powers and theme are both connected and easily understood. Of course, that’s not true for all of Spider-Man’s villains. Comic books can get pretty weird, and that’s especially the case for the seven villains that we’ll be talking about today. We’re taking a look at seven of Spider-Man’s supervillains whose powers make absolutely no sense.

No powers really make sense, if you want to be realistic about it, but trust me, these seven are the most egregious, even with Marvel’s loose rules. With all that said, let’s swing right into talking about Spidey’s nonsensical villains. Hammerhead had his skull replaced with steel, which he used to bash his way through everything that stood in his way. Except his skull being made of steel shouldn’t mean that his head is indestructible.

He regularly goes charging through brick walls and cars, using his head as a battering ram, and that really should have an impact. Sure, his skull can’t break, but his skin should still tear at the very least. And let’s not forget how his brain should still be rattling around in his metal cranium. If anything, a steel cromedome would make concussions a hundred times worse, not eliminate them.

It seems even more obvious considering that brain damage was a core part of his character, but that’s since been forgotten. The Looter is a very old Spider-Man villain who gained incredible physical power from huffing gas from a meteor. That’s not my problem. My problem is how long those powers last.

Originally, he had to keep inhaling more gas to retain his powers, and his meteor ran out. In later appearances, however, not only is he still empowered, but his meteor either produces more gas or just becomes a sentimental object because he starts carting it around. Looter’s power source should be long depleted, and he’s constantly trying to steal items to further increase his strength, but we never know why his powers still work in the first place.

Hyrdo-Man is made entirely out of water, and that raises a lot of questions. Why does freezing him stop him, but he can freeze himself with no ill effect? What would happen to the rest of him if only his torso turned to water? And, most obviously, how does his consciousness work without a brain?

He can somehow absorb nearly infinite amounts of water and add them to his body,if he has a single molecule that possesses his consciousness. Some handbooks say that he does, but those aren’t the most reliable resources for this kind of info. Heck, they introduced Cyclops’s Punch Dimension. Either way, Hydro-Man is a walking existential question.

, mystic energy generated by Animal-Totems. His favorite dish is Spider-People, but that’s where the big questions come from. His powers are magic, so the dimension-jumping and tracking don’t need to make sense, but it was established that he couldn’t drain the lifeforce from Spiders with radiation in their blood. Yet, the entire Spider-Verse is filled with people bitten by radioactive spiders, and he eats them all the time.

And why is radiation such a big weakness, anyway? How does that affect life energy? This is a whole lot of questions about a very strange diet. Now, Kingpin doesn’t have any superpowers, and that’s the confusing part.

He’s a giant brick wall of what’s, apparently, pure muscle. He’s strong enough to throw men through brick walls with almost no effort, and can even trade blows with Spider-Man. Sure, when Spidey stops holding back, it’s a cakewalk, but still, Fisk hits way harder than any normal human ever should. He can push Spider-Man to fight at a much higher level than any other human opponent.

By all rights, the Kingpin should have some kind of superpower, but he doesn’t, and that makes absolutely no sense to me.. Specifically, Carrion was made to carry the Carrion Virus, which was meant to ravage humanity. That explains his deadly touch, but it doesn’t get anywhere close to explaining the rest of his powers. What part of the plague lets him turn intangible?

Or teleport? Or use and repel telekinesis? He has a whole litany of powers and skills that the original Jackal definitely didn’t, and I have no idea why the Carrion Virus grants all of these abilities and more. Overdrive is a villain with a really cool and totally nonsensical power.

Thanks to nanite nano-bacteria, he can interface with any technology and alter it to become the ultimate getaway vehicle. He can turn a normal car into a jet-powered, supercharged hotrod that can outrun the best tech on the road, and that’s incredible. But why is it vehicles? His nano-bacteria literally let him slightly alter reality, so why is the most busted power of all limited to awesome cars?

Is it a mental block? Even so, why did it manifest like this? Overdrive is a ton of fun, but man, thinking about how her converts a Honda Civic into a car that can keep pace with Quicksilver is confusing as heck. So there we have seven Spidey villains with strange, confusing powers.

At the end of the day, we don’t need any answers to stuff like this, and we should just sit back and enjoy the ride. Still, asking these questions can be pretty fun. So, what supervillain’s powers have you always thought make zero sense? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the





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