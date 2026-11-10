7 Signs Your Therapist Might Not Be a Good Fit for You

Good therapy goes beyond venting, offering insight into your patterns, relationships, and behaviors.

A therapist who agrees with everything you say may be validating you without helping you grow. Source: New Africa / Shutterstock. You browse through profiles, ask around, and then schedule an initial meeting, hoping there’s chemistry.

Sometimes you click immediately, but other times, you have to wait for your therapist to grow on you.is about finding the right match. Not every therapist is going to be a good fit for you. Just because someone has a degree, a cute office, and a comfy couch doesn’t necessarily mean they have the capacity to support your needs.is an investment of your time, money, and emotional energy.

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You deserve to feel that the person sitting across from you is genuinely invested in understanding you and helping you grow. Of course, good therapy isn’t always comfortable. In fact, the most meaningful sessions are often the ones that leave you a little confused and a little raw. Questioning your assumptions, confronting your beliefs, and recognizing patterns are non-negotiable aspects of successful therapy.

But there’s a difference between being challenged in therapy and feeling that your therapist isn’t meeting your needs.1. They agree with everything you say. If your therapist thinks you’re always right, all your exes are narcissists, and everyone in your family is toxic, you may have hired a very expensive cheerleader. A good therapist will validate your feelings, but they’ll also, in the nicest possible way, confront you and challenge your assumptions.

Ask yourself if your therapist invites you to consider another perspective and helps you confront how your own fears, expectations, and behaviors contribute to your experiences rather than just validating you. You’ve spent three sessions talking about how your sister wasn’t invited to your wedding because she had an affair with your fiancé. And the next week, your therapist asks, “So, how are things with your sister? Have you two been spending time together?

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” Therapists don’t need photographic memories. We’re human, and we talk to a lot of people. But it’s our responsibility to find ways to remember important patterns, relationships, and events in someone’s life so we can help them build awareness and make connections. When a therapist repeatedly forgets significant details, you may find yourself feeling betrayed and spending session time reiterating the same stories.

Also, payingto your story is a part of helping you feel seen. It’s challenging to develop trust when you feel dismissed, which is inevitable when someone who is paid to pay attention to you doesn't. You chat, you laugh, you catch up, but the conversations don’t lead anywhere. You discuss your weekend, complain about your boss, recap your latest dating disaster, and suddenly your 50 minutes are up.

See you next Tuesday! Therapy isn’t always about measurable progress, and chitchat is part of relationship building, but there should be some sense of direction, insight, and exploration that your sessions build on. Seemingly ordinary conversations can allow us to make significant discoveries. A conversation about a disagreement with a roommate might open the door to exploring your discomfort with conflict or your tendency to prioritize everyone else’s needs.

You don’t need a life-changing revelation every week, but over time, therapy should offer more than an opportunity to vent. A good therapist helps you understand relational dynamics, identify your own role in them, and empowers you to make changes, rather than handing out diagnoses to people they’ve never met. It’s tempting to explain difficult relationships by attaching psychological labels to the people involved.

However, your therapist’s job is to recognize problematic behaviors, not assign a clinical diagnosis based on someone else’s account. The goal of therapy should be to guide you to understand your relationships, empower you, and help you develop healthier ways of navigating them.

You’re reaching for tissues as you tell your therapist about a painful breakup, and suddenly you’re hearing a 15-minute story about their Appropriate self-disclosure can be useful, but if you’re learning more about your therapist than yourself, something isn’t right. Therapists are people, too. We have families, hobbies, favorite books, and experiences that sometimes overlap with those of our clients. Sharing a personal anecdote can help normalize an experience, strengthen connection, or reduce isolation.

However, if you regularly find yourself listening to your therapist’s problems, comforting them, or wondering how to redirect the conversation back to yourself, theYou tell them something they said didn’t sit right with you, and suddenly they’re more defensive than your ex. A good therapist can acknowledge mistakes, welcome feedback, and work through ruptures in the therapeutic relationship. Your therapist, who is also human, may make inaccurate assumptions, forget a session, or approach a sensitive topic a little too abruptly.

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Human error is inevitable in any meaningful relationship, including therapy. Misunderstandings in therapy may serve as an opportunity for you to voice your needs and boundaries. If your therapist is able to respond with accountability, that might serve as a corrective experience and may even strengthen the therapeutic alliance.

In contrast, a therapist who becomes dismissive, defensive, or makes you feel guilty for expressing your concerns may unintentionally reinforce the very relational patterns you’re trying to change. A good therapist isn’t there to make your decisions for you. They should help you understand what’s driving your choices, explore your options, and develop theOf course, therapists can offer guidance, practical suggestions, and recommendations when appropriate. Therapy is about helping someone evaluate their choices, not telling them how to live.

For example, you might already know that your boyfriend is letting you down. What you may not understand is why leaving him feels impossible or why being alone feels more frightening than being with someone who is not all that nice to you. Good therapy helps you develop the insight and emotional capacity to make your own decisions, even when those decisions are difficult. Your therapist doesn’t need to be your best friend, your personal cheerleader, or your life coach.

They should be someone who helps you see what you might not want to see while creating an environment where you feel safe enough to explore it. Different therapists have different personalities, approaches, and areas of expertise. Some are more structured and directive, while others are more exploratory. Some employand use themselves as a part of the process, while others are a little more distant and leave more room for reflection.

What works beautifully for one person may feel unhelpful to another. Many therapists offer complimentary consultation sessions for you to ask them questions and assess fit. Don’t feel like you have to commit to the first therapist you meet. Therapy asks you to be vulnerable, honest, and willing to examine parts of yourself you may have spent years avoiding.

Finding someone you can trust with that process is an important piece. , is a psychotherapist and the co-author ofAfter years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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