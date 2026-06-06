Diners say these restaurant chains offer some of the biggest breakfast portions, from pancakes to steak and eggs.

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, as I don’t eat my first meal of the day until later in the morning. However, when I do decide to hit a local breakfast spot, I expect to be presented with a huge platter of food. Many restaurants are serving paltry portions to cut costs.

However, there are still a handful of chains that understand the breakfast assignment, offering heaping portions of eggs, breakfast meats, pancakes, homefries, and other morning favorites. Where should you dine with a big appetite? Here are 7 restaurant chains diners say still serve huge breakfast portions. Black Bear Diner’s oversized portions, including huge pancakes, three-egg omelets, and country-fried steak platters that could feed two, are the reason why diners return time and again.

A hearty steak-and-eggs plate, dubbed BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, is one of the chain’s trademark items, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes. However, you cant go wrong with any of the rustic cabin-comfort food served in “huge portions,” per.

“They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry,” anotherBob Evans serves oversized portions, and you can also order for a family. The “Family Breakfast” menu makes it easier and more affordable.

For example, there is a Brunch for a Bunch bundle serving up to eight people with a “large portion of farm-fresh scrambled eggs, 12 hotcakes with butter and syrup, 12 strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon, 12 sausage links, a dozen freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, and a family-size portion of home fries. ”Waffle House is known for its 24/7 counter service and oversized meals.

The All-Star Special, the chain’s signature customizable breakfast combo, is a massive platter featuring a waffle, two eggs, toast with jelly, a side of hash browns, sliced tomatoes or grits, and a choice of meat.

“I am convinced everyone has their Waffle House order and never deviate from it. For me it’s the All Star, scrambled eggs, smother and covered hashbrown, bacon, grits, plain waffle and white toast. ,” wrote the original poster on.

“I look at the menu but always get the All Star – scrambled eggs, plain hash browns, regular waffle, bacon and buttered raisin toast with a glass of orange juice. Absolutely NO grits for me,” anotherCracker Barrel delivers authentic Southern country cooking, which means exaggerated breakfast plates of tasty food served in a cozy environment. The Old Timer’s country breakfast is a hearty traditional country breakfast plate with eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy.

However, you can’t go wrong with the towering stacks of pancakes, either.

“Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one dinergets the assignment for pancakes, omelets, and breakfast meats, preparing them all fresh in supersized portions. It is also one of the only restaurants that serve German-style pancakes, like the uber-popular Dutch Baby, my always-order, and the Apple Pancake, one of the reasons there has been a line out the door of this chain for decades.

I have never been able to finish a meal there. If you are starving, head to Perkins and order the Tremendous Twelve, a Perkins legend. The gut-busting platter comes with three eggs cooked however you like, four buttermilk pancakes, a choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and a choice of four Applewood smoked bacon strips or four sausage links. Diners also love that you can get tater tots for breakfast.

“I love Perkins. I go at least twice a month,” one Redditoris a signature, all-in-one meal featuring three farm-fresh eggs, crispy hash browns , a side of bacon or sausage, and a biscuit with sausage gravy or toast.

The MVP, AKA the Most Valuable Platter, is another option for pancake lovers, featuring applewood-smoked bacon, country sausage or turkey sausage, 2 eggs, crispy hash browns or seasonal fruit, a golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, and a choice of homestyle grits & buttery toast or biscuit & sausage gravy. You won’t leave hungry if you order one of the two.

“I grew up eating at our local huddle house every Saturday morning. It was always good,” a Redditor. It is also “Similar to what other parts of the country consider a diner, but it’s a chain,” another says. Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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