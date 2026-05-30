Discover the top-rated restaurant chains serving crispy, hand-battered onion rings, according to passionate customers.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.may not be as common as fries, but the good ones are worth going out of your way for.

Diners love these crispy-on-the-the-outside, tender on the inside savory sides, with bonus points for ones made of real onions instead of onion paste. When deep-fried to golden perfection, the batter should actually hold up well and stick to the onion instead of slipping off and leaving a naked onion sliver behind. While not every restaurant gets this right, here are seven restaurant chains customers say have the best onion rings.

‘s onion rings again for the first time in years and was pleasantly surprised at how crunchy and flavorful they were, and apparently I’m not the only one. “I love BK onion rings, I wish they sold their zesty sauce in bottles I’d never not have one in the fridge,” one fellow onion ring enthusiast.

The restaurant is also bringing back Crown Nuggets nationwide beginning June 2 for the first time since 2011, and launching a Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal featuring a 4-pack of Crayola crayons, colorable crowns and interactive packaging, available starting June 9.

‘s onion rings aren’t part of the bottomless deal because they’d probably be run out of business. Smart on the part of the company!

“Red Robin’s onion rings are very good,” one fanfood is excellent across the board, so of course the onion rings are, too. These thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, fried to order and salted the second they leave the fryer.

“They may be the the only fast food rings I’ve had that are actual whole rings instead of onion paste,” one fanbatters its famous onion rings in house every single day so you know you’re in good hands. “The burgers and onion rings were phenomenal so I’m giving it 5 stars. The new smash burger was the best burger I have had in a very long time.

Onion rings cooked just right as well,” one dinerare fresh-cut, hand-battered and made to order.

“I received an email today from Cheddars announcing that their onion rings are back!!! I LOVE their onion rings,” one happy fanare sliced fresh, hand-battered, fried, and served with Bubba sauce.

“We really enjoy it here. The onion rings are amazing! We’ve been to a few different ones and have always had great service,” one diner





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Fried ShrimpCustomers say these restaurant chains serve the crispiest, most flavorful fried shrimp dishes.

Read more »

7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Mac and CheeseFrom fast food to steakhouses, these chains are known for standout mac and cheese dishes.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Philly CheesesteaksCustomers say these restaurant chains serve the best Philly cheesesteaks outside Philadelphia.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Mashed PotatoesFrom steakhouse sides to Cajun-style mash, these chains are known for standout mashed potatoes.

Read more »