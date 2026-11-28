Google has replaced the fitness tracking software for your Fitbit or Wear OS watch with an app called Google Health. Here’s how to make it do more than just the basics.

If you've been using the Fitbit app in recent years, you'll know that it's now been replaced by Google Health. The app will eventually replace Google Fit too, though we don't know exactly when that will be.

Google has previously said it will happen While many features have been carried over into Google Health from its predecessors, some haven't. There have also been new additions, and a lot of rearranging has gone on too, so it can take a while to figure out exactly where everything is.

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Whether you're a veteran from the Google Fit or Fitbit days, or you've just installed Google Health for the first time to use with a new device, these tips will help you explore everything the app has to offer and get the most out of it. If you've been waiting to buy a device to track your steps before installing Google Health, you don't have to.