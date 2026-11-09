7 On Your Side Resolves Major Consumer Fraud and Banking Errors in Bay Area

7 On Your Side helps locals recover lost funds from US Bank, fix Rocket Mortgage errors, and resolve Nordstrom gift card fraud across the San Francisco Bay Area.

A prominent consumer advocacy initiative known as 7 On Your Side has successfully resolved multiple high-value financial disputes for residents across the San Francisco Bay Area. The segment, anchored by Stephanie Sierra and broadcast weekdays at 6 a.m. on ABC7 Eyewitness News Mornings, assists individuals in navigating complex transactions with major corporations. These efforts highlight the persistent challenges consumers face when dealing with large financial institutions and retail entities.

Retrieving Lost Funds from US Bank

Jim sought assistance for his father, Frank, a resident of Pleasanton who had been the target of significant unauthorized activity against his finances. Frank discovered that his US Bank account had been compromised through electronic withdrawals that totaled $30,000 over the previous two years. This substantial loss represented nearly $20,000 in funds that required urgent recovery to support Frank's living expenses.

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The situation escalated when Frank was approaching his 100th birthday, a milestone that made the financial loss even more distressing for his family. Jim filed a police report with the Pleasanton police department to document the unauthorized transactions before reaching out to the news team for mediation support. The involvement of local law enforcement underscored the severity of the banking breach.

After the broadcast team intervened and communicated directly with US Bank, the financial institution agreed to refund Frank $19,853. This restitution was processed in time for Frank to celebrate his 100th birthday without the burden of the missing funds. The successful recovery demonstrates the potential for media advocacy to expedite resolutions in complex banking fraud cases.

Correcting Rocket Mortgage Payment Errors

Francine, a resident of San Leandro, faced a different kind of financial peril when she discovered that her mortgage payments for May and June were missing. The credit union that managed her finances had attempted to pay her mortgage company, Rocket Mortgage, on her behalf, but the transaction did not process correctly. This error left Francine with a two-month delinquency on her primary residence loan.

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Upon contacting the consumer advocacy team, the issue was traced directly to the payment processing gap between the credit union and Rocket Mortgage. The team facilitated communication that allowed Rocket Mortgage to locate the two original checks that had been lost in transit. This discovery was critical in proving that the payments were indeed initiated by the authorized financial agent.

Rocket Mortgage subsequently updated Francine's mortgage status to current, effectively erasing the delinquency from her record. The company also waived all associated late fees, sparing Francine from additional financial penalties. This resolution highlights the importance of third-party mediation when institutional payment systems fail to communicate effectively.

Investigating Nordstrom Gift Card Fraud

Nishan, a resident of Morgan Hill, encountered a fraudulent scheme involving a $100 Nordstrom gift card purchased at CVS for his wife as a Mother's Day present. The couple was stunned to learn from Nordstrom customer service that the gift card had already been spent in Chicago. This revelation indicated that the card details had been compromised almost immediately after purchase.

The advocacy team clarified a common misconception regarding gift card disputes by advising consumers to contact the retailer where the card was bought, rather than the issuing company. Following this guidance, the team spoke with CVS, the point of sale, to initiate an investigation into the fraudulent transaction. This approach shifts the burden of investigation to the entity that sold the compromised item.

This case serves as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing high-value gift cards in retail environments. The incident underscores the need for retailers to secure gift card databases more rigorously to prevent unauthorized access and immediate redemption by fraudsters in different geographic locations.

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Resolving StubHub Ticket Disputes

Adam from Dublin needed assistance after purchasing six concert tickets from StubHub for an AC/DC performance at Levi's Stadium. The initial purchase cost more than $4,400, representing a significant investment for his wife's birthday celebration. Adam required specific seating arrangements that matched his original purchase agreement to ensure a proper experience.

When issues arose, StubHub offered to replace four of the tickets with general admission standing room only. Adam rejected this offer, demanding either the same seats he had paid for, better seats, or a full refund for the discrepancy. The standing room offer failed to meet his contractual expectations for the premium seats he originally secured.

Adam and his wife ultimately purchased new tickets to attend the concert, having secured seats that met their expectations. The advocacy team's intervention highlighted the complexities of third-party ticketing platforms and the importance of securing specific seating guarantees. The resolution reinforced the value of consumer advocacy in negotiating fair terms with large entertainment distributors.

Services and Limitations of Consumer Aid

The consumer hotline operated by the news team serves as a free mediation service for individuals residing in the San Francisco Bay Area. The service assists people with consumer-related issues by contacting companies and agencies to seek resolutions. This direct intervention bypasses lengthy bureaucratic processes that often delay justice for individual consumers.

The mediation service does not handle cases between businesses, nor does it assist with family law, criminal matters, landlord or tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. These exclusions ensure that the team can focus resources on commercial consumer disputes where a clear financial or service transaction occurred. Eligibility is strictly limited to personal consumer grievances.

As part of the assistance process, the team must contact the company or agency involved in the complaint. If the advocacy team believes they can provide effective assistance, they will reach back out to the consumer with an update. This structured approach ensures that every case is vetted for viability before significant resources are allocated to the resolution effort.