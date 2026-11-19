Before you click 'buy,' try asking AI. 7 On Your Side shows how tools like ChatGPT and retailer AI assistants can help shoppers compare prices and find extra discounts this holiday season.

As families search for the hottest gifts of the holiday season, some shoppers are turning to artificial intelligence to find the best deals. 7 On Your Side put that strategy to the test on a popular Squishmallows-themed advent calendar that was listed at an original price of $49 and marked down to $29.

Shopping expert Andrea Woroch started by using ChatGPT to compare prices across retailers. The search identified the toy for $12.99 at Walmart. Woroch then used Walmart's AI shopping assistant, Sparky, to look for additional discounts, coupons and cash-back offers. The price dropped even further to $8.19.

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"ChatGPT may be the best. It's actually showing us the pictures and you can see the prices," Woroch said.

"They scoured through their site and helped me pull up the lowest price," Woroch said. The final price represented a savings of $20.81 compared with the toy's sale price and more than $40 off its original listed price. The team also received cash back and free shipping through a FreeShipping.com membership. The service costs about $9 per month but can provide rewards and shipping discounts for frequent online shoppers.

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For consumers tackling holiday gift lists, comparing prices with AI-powered shopping tools may help uncover deals that are not immediately visible during a standard online search. Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

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