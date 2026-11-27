7 of the Best Foods to Eat at Cape Town's Largest Farmers' Market
Supporting more than 40 local farmers and 80 artisanal food traders, Oranjezicht City Farm Market reflects Cape Town’s diverse culinary identity, bringing together international influences with dishes of Taiwanese bao and traditional South African pudding.
Supporting more than 40 local farmers and 80 artisanal food traders, Oranjezicht City Farm Market reflects Cape Town’s diverse culinary identity, bringing together international influences with dishes of Taiwanese bao and traditional South African pudding.
Tramakasi’s signature chicken wrap makes for a deliciously messy lunch. Settle onto a wooden bench overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at Granger Bay, to enjoy a first bite into the soft, flaky roti wrapped around tender pieces of curried chicken, spiked with fiery sambal chilli paste and chunky, a generous filling that spills out the sides.
It’s a fitting introduction to Cape Town’s diverse food scene, where Dutch, Malay, Indian and African influences meet with flavours from even further afield.hosts more than 40 local farmers and 80 artisanal food traders, including Tramakasi. Since opening in 2013, OZCFM has grown into one of Cape Town’s busiest weekend destinations.
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