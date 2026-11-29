Discover 7 medical robots advancing cardiac surgery, lung biopsies, brain stimulation, and 24/7 clinical supply delivery in modern hospitals.

Next-generation surgical platforms like Intuitive’s da Vinci 5, J&J’s table-integrated OTTAVA, and Medtronic’s modular Hugo RAS expanded into cardiac and general surgery following major 2026 FDA clearances.

Specialized diagnostic and neuro-navigation robots—including Intuitive’s fiber-optic Ion bronchoscopy catheter and Zeta Surgical’s markerless TMS arm—use real-time sensing to track moving anatomy without rigid restraints. Beyond the operating room, autonomous mobile manipulators like Diligent Robotics’ NVIDIA Thor-powered Moxi 2.0 handle lab sample and medication deliveries to ease clinical staff workloads. Robotic systems have moved well beyond rigid industrial cages and into operating rooms, bronchoscopy suites, and hospital corridors.

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Enabled by force-sensing actuators, fiber-optic shape sensors, structured-light computer vision, and edge AI compute, modern clinical machines assist surgeons with sub-millimeter precision while relieving overburdened nurses of routine logistics. Below are seven medical robots actively reshaping hospital care.brings tactile sensation back to minimally invasive robotic surgery. Previous multiport teleoperated systems forced surgeons to rely almost entirely on visual cues to judge tissue tension, increasing the risk of crushing delicate structures.