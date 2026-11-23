The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost to the New York Giants and have fallen to 7-3 on the season after a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington makes a catch, but was ruled out of bounds after a official review, as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Jaguars nearly had a frantic comeback to defeat the New York Giants in the final quarter of Week 11, but a few clear issues, and one big controversial call, led to a 23-18 loss and has dropped the Jaguars to 7-3. The Giants had a brutal red-zone scoring defense entering the week, but that did not seem to matter for the Jaguars.

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Jacksonville has had a few weeks in a row where they have been unable to cash-in on red-zone trips a bit too often, going 3-of-5 against the Tennessee Titans last week and 2-of-4 against the Baltimore Ravens the week before. These were not breutal numbers, but it was clear the Jaguars' offense had left some meat on the bone. This showed up in a big way against the Giants, and is likely what is the biggest reason the Jaguars lost.

Jacksonville went 0-for-2 on red-zone trips in the first-half early and had to settle for two field goals instead, and then the Jaguars failed to convert a fourth-down in the red-zone after Antonio Johnson's recovered fumble. Had the Jaguars cashed in on at least two of these, this would have been a different day and not a tough lossThe Jaguars' offense under Liam Coen has always depended on balance.

It is not a scheme set up to drop back and air it out all game, especially when facing as many 3rd-and-longs as the Jaguars faced Sunday. The best way for the Jaguars' offense to thrive is, but the Jaguars did not see the running game have much success Sunday.

They had a few short-yardage situations early where they got the yards needed, but only two rushes of over 10 yards and countless runs getting stuffed was not the balance the Jaguars needed. And when the Jaguars' run game is not a threat, that puts more pressure on the passing game and, more specifically, the offensive line.

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We saw how that worked out for the Jaguars against the Giants, who have the scheme and the athletes on defense to get after an offensive line that is not at their best. The Jaguars like to dictate things on their own terms, but they weren't able to do it much Sunday, and it led to one of the worst offensive days of the Coen era. The Jaguars' offensive line has had better days, to say the least.

The yards before contact numbers have not painted a very pretty picture for the offensive line all season, and it was clearly another issue in the running game on Sunday. But where the Jaguars' offensive line really struggled on Sunday was clearly in terms of their pass-protection, both on the edges and up front.

Walker Little was beat for an early sack, Cole Van Lanen had perhaps his worst game as a starter, and both Jonah Monheim and Ezra Cleveland had some clear losses as well. This felt a lot like the performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. The Jaguars' offensive line couldn't handle the pressure looks or wave of pass-rushers, and that is more or less what we saw happen against the Giants.

Was it all a result ofThat likely played a role, but the more probable answer is that this is just who the Jaguars' offensive line is. They will be tested in bigger games than this one, and they will have to be better than they were in Week 11. We spoke about the Jaguars needing to be able to play balanced on offense to give themselves a chance.

That starts and stops with Bhayshul Tuten, who left the game twice afterTuten has been dealing with his injuries for a few weeks now, barely practicing during the span of the last few weeks. It showed over the last two weeks, with Tuten toughing it out but clearly lacking the juice he had earlier in the season.

Then Sunday happen. Tuten's heavy limp when he game off the field the second time late in the fourth-quarter after a carry said it all. Tuten is nowhere near 100%, and a Jaguars' offense that badly relied on him over the first two months of the season is missing him. The last time we saw Tuten healthy, he had the best game of his career and the offense looked unstoppable.

The Jaguars need that Tuten back, even it means resting him for a few weeks. Trevor Lawrence was certainly not playing with the best support system considering the pressure the Jaguars were seemingly allowing on every single play. But, just like in Week 2 against the Broncos, we did not see Lawrence react to the constant pressure with consistent stretches of quarterback play.

That is not to say Lawrence didn't make some superhero-like plays, especially when it came to avoiding sacks, but Lawrence was also far too reckless as a result of the pressure making him press when it came to decision-making. Neither of Lawrence's two interceptions can really be explained. They were bad plays from a quarterback who has otherwise been abble to avoid many of those types of plays over the last 12 months or so.

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This was the first multiple-interception game for Lawrence since that Arizona Cardinals interception-fest a year ago, and it certainly has not become the norm for him, but those takeaways were brutal. To his credit, Lawrence turned things on after his second interception. He did some elite things on the final few drives of the game, but the earlier turnovers felt like they were a direct result of the pressure the Giants put on Lawrence.

Josh Hines-Allen has played his role well in the Jaguars' scheme over the last two seasons. It is not a scheme that is exactly asking its defensive ends to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback on down after down, and that has of course led to some, let's call it anxiety, about the Jaguars' sack numbers from many observers.

Hines-Allen made a big impact Sunday though, showing that his role goes far beyond sacks, even if he did record one of those in the first-half. Hines-Allen's forced fumble on Cam Skattebo in the second-half is the reason the Jaguars were able to hang around during the second-half of the day. It was a great punch-out, and Hines-Allen was probably the best individual performer for the Jaguars' defense on Sunday, which came at exactly the right time for the Jaguars.

I do not think the officials lost the Jaguars the game. The Jaguars did that themselves with too many missed chances, especially with the turnovers from Lawrence leading directly to six points. But that doesn't change the fact that the officials had a downright egregious showing during Sunday's game, with at least three big moments coming to mind.

First, it was Jameis Winston seemingly being short on the first touchdown of the game on a quarterback sneak. It looked like on the replay that Winston was clearly short unless he carries the football with the crown of his helmet. The Jaguars were offsides on the play so they would have had tostop them again, but this felt like a clear miss.

Then there was a Chris Rodriguez Jr. third-down conversion on a rush in the first-half that the officials ruled a first-down. But then replay assistance overruled the ruling.

Then the Jaguars had to challenge the play, which they won, and revert it back the original call. The issue is the Jaguars had to use one of their challenges on the play to get it back to the original call. What a rule!

Then there was the Parker Washington touchdown that wasn't. It sure seemed like Washington got three different feed, and a knee, down in the end zone while catching the ball. Despite this, it was ruled incomplete both on the field and then after the review. That was one of the worst missed calls of any NFL game this season, and the Jaguars had to suffer for it.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with this being ruled incomplete after review on a potential Parker Washington TD for the Jaguars. 🏈🦓🎙️John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.