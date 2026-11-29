Six people were hospitalized in stable condition after the morning collision involving a box truck closed southbound lanes near the Hospital Curve for hours, officials said.

Six people were hospitalized in stable condition after the morning collision involving a box truck closed southbound lanes near the Hospital Curve for hours, officials said.

Six people were treated for injuries and taken to hospitals. All were in stable condition, according to the Fire Department. Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco on Sunday.

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California Highway Patrol dispatch traffic on Sunday morning located the collision on Interstate Highway 280, but the San Francisco Fire Department later clarified the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, in between the 9th Street and Mission Street exits, in a stretch of the highway known as the"Hospital Curve.