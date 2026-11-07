7 holiday markets to visit in Boston and beyond

Here's a roundup of holiday markets across the Greater Boston area, from the MetroWest to the North Shore to the South Shore.

This is an excerpt from WBUR's Saturday morning newsletter, The Weekender. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, Don’t let this week's warm weather distract you: The holiday shopping season is nearly here, and markets with their jingling bells, cheesy sandwiches and cups of cocoa will be popping up over the next few weeks.

But we know heading into the city to wait in a long line isn’t everyone’s ideal experience. So this year, in addition to some local favorites, we’re suggesting a few markets all around eastern Massachusetts. Boston’s largest holiday market made its annual return on Friday, with over 125 vendors selling candles, jewelry, clothing, novelty gifts, art prints and more.

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Open seven days a week, they’ve got food, themed bars, iceless curling, Christmas trees for sale, and the market's mascot, Betty the Yeti, roaming around. during two weekends in December. The annual artisan market encourages visitors to chat with vendors and learn more about the treasures they’re picking up, from.

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You can drop by on Fridays between noon and 7 p.m., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.