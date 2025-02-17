7 Foods That Can Help Manage Blood Sugar

Discover how incorporating certain foods into your diet can contribute to healthy blood sugar regulation. Learn about the benefits of leafy greens, berries, nuts, seeds, avocados, beans, lentils, and cinnamon for managing blood sugar levels.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is crucial for overall well-being. While medication and insulin are effective treatments for diabetes, incorporating certain foods into your diet can contribute to blood sugar management. Remember, no single food can act as a substitute for medication or insulin, and regular exercise, even a short walk after meals, can significantly aid in regulating blood sugar .

However, all foods, including carbohydrates, protein, and fats, eventually impact blood sugar levels. Selecting foods that raise blood sugar gradually and help buffer sudden spikes in glucose is key. Simple carbohydrates tend to cause the quickest rise in blood sugar, but foods rich in fiber, protein, or fat can help slow this increase. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, recommends seven specific foods that may be beneficial for managing blood sugar. Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent choices due to their low carbohydrate content and high fiber. Berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are packed with antioxidants and fiber, which slow down sugar absorption. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats and fiber, preventing blood sugar spikes. Avocados, high in healthy monounsaturated fats and fiber, help stabilize blood sugar levels. Beans and lentils, loaded with fiber and protein, slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Eggs, with their high protein content, low carbohydrates, and healthy fats, also aid in digestion and blood sugar control. Finally, cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels after meals. Sprinkle it on your oatmeal, yogurt, tea, or coffee to incorporate this beneficial spice into your daily routine





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blood Sugar Diabetes Healthy Eating Nutrition Food

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foods That Promote Aging vs. Foods That Fight ItThis article discusses foods that can contribute to aging and foods that can help combat it. It highlights the downsides of processed foods, dairy, excessive salt, and refined grains, while advocating for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources.

Read more »

7 Foods That Help You Sleep, Nutritionists SayAdam is a health writer, certified holistic nutritionist, and 100% plant-based athlete. In addition to Eat This, Not That!, his work has been published on Best Life, The Beet, Livestrong, and other publications. Adam lives in British Columbia, Canada, with his wife, two kids, and their Australian Shepherd.

Read more »

5 Costco Foods Shoppers Swear Help Burn Belly Fat FastYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Read more »

These 4 Foods Can Help Boost Your Vitamin D Levels During WinterVitamin D deficiency is common, especially during winter when sunlight exposure is limited. This article highlights four foods rich in vitamin D that can help compensate for the lack of sunlight and support your health.

Read more »

New Tool Rates Foods on Processing Level to Help Consumers Make Healthier ChoicesA new resource called TrueFood aims to help consumers understand the processing levels of popular foods. The tool uses a machine learning-powered database called GroceryDB, which categorizes over 50,000 foods into four processing levels based on the NOVA scale. Users can search for specific products or browse by food category to see their processing scores and ingredient breakdowns. While the tool can't tell you whether a food is healthy or unhealthy, it can provide valuable information about its processing level and ingredients.

Read more »

Foods That Can Help Lower Your CholesterolLearn about the foods that can help lower your cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Discover the benefits of soluble fiber, healthy fats, and other key nutrients.

Read more »