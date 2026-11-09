7 Early Black Friday Clothing Deals, Per My Stylish Colleagues

Why wait for Thanksgiving, anyway?

Somehow we’ve reached the holiday season. I’m still trying to figure out where, exactly, the year went, but the accounting can wait: The best early Black Friday clothing deals of 2026 have started to land, and they’re just about the best way to welcome chilly weather and a very busy hosting schedule.

is ostensibly to snap your holiday gifting plan into place, let’s be real. Theappeal, at least for people like me, is the chance to pick up new style staples at hard-to-believe discounts. Some of my favorite pieces have come directly fromis hosting a Black Friday–branded sale as we speak, and the deals are steeper than advertised. Elsewhere—at the likes of Levi’s, Old Navy, and Lululemon—you can already score 30% off.

Also read Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale Offers Skincare Deals Through November 11

Shop the best of my early Black Friday bounty below, and be sure to check back frequently throughout the month; I’m just as addicted to scoring deals as you are. It should come as no surprise that Nordstrom is leading the pack with a huge pre–Black Friday sale. Come for the Ralph Lauren and under-$100 Uggs , stay for the finds from favorites such as New Balance, Tory Burch, Adidas, Free People, and Favorite Daughter.

So much of it is gifting-friendly, although it’s also perfect forThe ultimate IYKYK sale is particularly great right now. Lululemon doesn’t often offer discounts, but its We Made Too Much section is teeming with cold-weather essentials. Who are we to resist a heavyThe first name in jeans often holds a hefty Black Friday sale, but you don’t need to sit on your hands in the meantime.

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Everything is 30% off this weekend, meaning it’s high time to upgrade your denim collection with some trendy low-rise jeans or the most gorgeous pair of worn-in wide-legs. Plus, kids’ clothes are 40% off too. I won’t blame you if you don’t immediately associate Amazon with the best Black Friday clothing deals; Prime Day takes a lot of the glory. But do some digging, and you’ll probably strike gold.

I almost immediately came across a viral T-shirt from Lioness and a perfect suede caryall from Kate Spade, both at least 30% off. Just imagine what else is waiting out there…. No brand does festive dressing quite like Boden, which marries British charm with American prep. Instead of waiting until Cyber Week to pick up looks for theholiday parties on the horizon, you should just take advantage of the retailer’s 15%-off sale.

Trust me when I say that these two gems are just the tip of the exceedingly cute iceberg. In case you haven’t checked in on Ann Taylor in a minute, do yourself a favor and pop over—the stuff is genuinely cool these days. Those trousers do justice to the brand’s smart workwear, while that simple, elegant blouse proves that its occasionwear is also better than ever right now. Oh, and it’s all 25% off over the weekend.

Act accordingly.a sale over at Old Navy. But as Black Friday approaches, things are actually getting good! The brand’s viral collaboration with Altuzarra is finally on sale, just in time to breathe some life into your winter wardrobe, while a ton of cold-weather standards are up to 40% off. I, for one, am charmed.

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Get 30% Off Cashmere Sweaters, Leathers Bags & Perfumes At Quince Black Friday’s style shopping editor, who scans runways, city streets, and social media to forecast fashion trends and help readers invest in the right pieces. He also contributes to