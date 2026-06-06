7 Costco Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less — Best Life

7 Costco Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Williams Sonoma is my favorite place to shop for bougie, chef-approved, foodie-friendly kitchen items. The store, which is under the Pottery Barn and West Elm umbrella, is synonymous with upscale gadgets, cookware, dishes, and even food.

Unfortunately, the prices at the store can be a bit prohibitive for many people. Luckily,has so many great items that look similar to, or in some cases are the same as, name-brand store items, but at lower prices. What should you shop for? Here are 7 Costco kitchen finds that look like Williams Sonoma for less.

, which is offered at a member ‘s-only price of $799.99 at Costco. Only at the cooking store, you get 10 pieces for the same price.

“Bought All-Clad d3 as it was recommended by The Wirecutter and America’s Test Kitchen. Coming from a cheaper non-stick cookware set – I am just amazed at how quickly it comes to temperature and maintains it due to the conduction of the aluminum and retention of the steel,” a shopper says.is a steal. The brand is a favorite at Williams Sonoma.

“I have been using these Nordic Ware pans for years. This five-piece set is an exceptional value at Costco. If purchased individually elsewhere, they can be quite expensive. Perfect result every time when using these pans, with very even heating.

They have never warped, and clean-up is a breeze. Do yourself a favor, and purchase this set . . . you will not be disappointed,” writes a shopper.

, on sale for $74.99 through June 7.

“The product boasts a sleek and durable design, accommodating a substantial amount of waste. Highly recommended,” writes a shopper. It may be tempting to buy patterned dishes, but every serious cook I know prefers serving gourmet meals on clean, white dishes. This, $119.99, is a fraction of what you would pay for a similar set at Williams-Sonoma, which retails for $239.99 at other stores.

“Very happy with these dishes. All the pieces are really nice dishes, smooth lines nice size and pretty white color. We like the bowls sizes too,” writes a shopper. , $139.99, is another Williams-Sonoma-looking item for less.

“Lovely flatware set, with a good heft/feel to it. Doesn’t feel or look cheap at all. We purchased it for everyday use, but could absolutely use it with guests too. The handles are satin finish while the usable ends are shiny.

We really like the 2-toned aspect of it, as the design is very simple and elegant. Bought two sets at this price,” writes a shopper. , $152.99, and can confirm you will pay over double for it at cooking stores, including Sur La Table. Beware: The knives are sharp!

“We tried another brand that we did not buy at Costco and ended up giving them away in the first month. This Viking knife set is well constructed and has a great balance. We have using these knives for the last 30 days and find them of great quality,” writes a shopper.will elevate your game for $79.99. Similarly sized boards retail for about $200 at Williams-Sonoma, making this such a steal.

There are so many other items at Costco that look bougie for less, so visit your local warehouse today. Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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