7 Clear Winners From Arizona Cardinals Minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals are done with minicamp — here's who emerged as clear winners.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images ARIZONA — Minicamp has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals, and though outside expectations are largely overlooking Mike LaFleur's squad, the team itself carries heavy optimism as training camp awaits later in July.

The Cardinals held a total of ten practices over offseason team activities and minicamp with LaFleur cancelling the final practice in hopes of preserving theAs Arizona breaks for the summer, here's seven clear winners after the dust on minicamp has settled:Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck throws passes during Organized Team Activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Ariz. on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images: It felt fair to loop both of these quarterbacks in the same grouping as Minshew and Beck respectively got more reps with Jacoby Brissett's continued hold-out — which eventually turned into a hold-in.

Is Brissett the to win the starting job once he signs a new deal? Yes. Did Minshew and Beck gain valuable reps in Mike LaFleur's offense entering training camp? Also yes, and that just might prove to be worth something.

Practically everybody in the building has raved about Love since he arrived, and rightfully so. Even as somebody who was critical of Arizona drafting Love, watching him in person with my own two eyes... He just moves differently than most running backs. Teammates have called him special, and with James Conner/Trey Benson sidelined due to injury, Love has gotten solid work in during minicamp.

Second-round pick Chase Bisontis looms behind Adams during the right guard battle in training camp, though it was the veteran Adams who took reps with the first team all throughout the open periods of minicamp. That's not a negative indication on Bisontis' status as a rookie, but more so the Cardinals allowing veterans the right to first reps. Is Bisontis still expected to compete for the starting job?

Yes, though it's clear Adams will have to lose the job, placing him in the driver's seat. : Murphy-Bunting quickly went from a cut candidate earlier this offseason to a versatile cornerback in Arizona's defense. Murphy-Bunting had typically only operated as a boundary cornerback before he was moved to slot duties while Garrett Williams recovers.

Even if Williams is ready earlier than , Murphy-Bunting's ability to play multiple spots in the secondary should solidify a roster spot later in the summer. : After the Cardinals signed Jack Gibbens in free agency, many had thought Arizona had found their new starting linebacker next to. — though it was the second-year Simon who was spotted next to Wilson during individual and open defensive work.

Simon called the defense last season when Wilson went down and even with Gibbens' previous pedigree with New England, Simon appears to be in the driver's seat.during OTAs and minicamp, players in the likes of Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch and Ojulari got more opportunities. The Cardinals seem to be banking on their edge room taking the next step, and Ojulari has the most to gain this summer after recovering from an awful knee injury two seasons ago.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsDonnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mack Wilson's 4-Word Message After Minicamp Should Fire Cardinals Fans UpThe Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to do much. Mack Wilson says there's other plans.

Read more »

Cardinals Legend Adrian Wilson Sounds Off on Growing NFL Minicamp TrendThe Arizona Cardinals' legend isn't a fan of what's currently going on.

Read more »

Kaleb Proctor Injury Gives Cardinals Defense Disheartening BlowThe Arizona Cardinals simply have to keep pushing forward.

Read more »

Blaze Jordan Is Here: What Cardinals Fans Need to KnowThe St. Louis Cardinals made a difficult, but good decision on Friday by promoting Blaze Jordan.

Read more »