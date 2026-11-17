After back-to-back unexpected wins, the Chicago Bulls went into Cleveland with a new pep in their step. Alas, Donovan Mitchell did what he does best and embarr

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis during the first half at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Bulls slipped back into their old ways at certain points of the night, particularly in the second quarter. But there were still several players who managed to take another step forward after a strong weekend. Let's talk about who made some noise in Mondy's loss, as well as who stayed quiet.

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Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Chicago Bulls aren't in this game without Tre Jones. The veteran guard led a very stable and efficient bench unit, helping the Bulls take advantage of the minutes when the Cavaliers' first unit wasn't on the floor.

We saw him repeatedly push the tempo in transition and finish 6-8 in the restricted area. On top of that, he dished several impressive assists, including two alley-oop passes to big man Nic Claxton. Speaking of which, Claxton also found a cutting Jones later on. It spoke to the chemistry these two are slowly building, as well as the on-and-off ball impact Jones tends to bring.

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Tiago Splitter was so impressed with Jones' steady hand that he chose to close with him as the lead guard. Compared to what we've seen this season, there is no question that this was one of the best Matas Buzelis games yet. The third-year forward drained a pair of threes and had a couple of nice finishes around the rim.

He was very engaged offensively and even did a nice job stepping up in the second half when Norman Powell had to exit the game. Only time will tell, but it feels like Buzelis has made some steady progress over these last few games. And the Bulls desperately need to see that. The more comfortable he gets, the more natural these kinds of scoring nights will become.

Norman Powell had another very efficient shooting night off the bounce, finishing 7-9 in the paint with numerous trips to the free throw line. Powell also stepped up again when the Bulls needed him down the stretch. He scored 21 of his points in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter on 6-8 shooting. At the same time, the Bulls need Powell to help ensure that what we watched in the second quarter doesn't happen.

Plus, he did end up missing too many free throws and added four turnovers. Jalen Smith has been one of the main reasons why the Chicago Bulls have gotten off to better starts. He had as much energy as anyone out of the gate, finishing the first quarter with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Smith would go on to finish with his fourth double-double of the season.

Of his 11 rebounds, it's also worth noting that the majority came on the offensive glass! It's pretty impressive when we consider he was matching up with Jarrett Allen for most of the night.13 PTS , 6 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL Isaac Okoro is playing some of the best two-way basketball of his career over these last handful of games.

Monday night was another well-rounded showing, though the Bulls may want to be careful about running too much offense through the swingman. He missed a few easy looks at the rim and tossed up a surprising seven triples . To be honest, I think Nic Claxton played slightly better than the box score suggests.

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You certainly tend to notice him when he's out there, and he gives the Bulls the kind of true lob threat that they have lacked for a long time. It was nice to see him and Tre Jones connect on numerous plays in the second unit. With that said, the Bulls certainly wanted to see a little more from him on the boards.

It's also hard to look at 68 points in the paint and feel like Claxton did his job, even if he played only about 17 minutes.4 PTS , 8 AST, 4 REB The Josh Giddey we saw in the last few games was nowhere to be seen in Cleveland. The guard couldn't get much going downhill and failed to create for his teammates from the inside out.

Things really went off the rails in the worst moment, too, as Giddey committed two sloppy turnovers in the fourth quarter before ending up on the wrong end of an and-one bucket. Giddey finished with six turnovers and was benched to close the game. He played just over 3 minutes in the fourth quarter, sitting since the 8:44 mark of the frame. Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago.

A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.