From space tickets that failed to launch, to paying way too much for bizarre artworks and immortality, here are 7 of the strangest purchases by whales with more crypto than sense

The crypto rich have spent their fortunes on everything from dinosaur skeletons to rotting fruit, with some purchases defying belief. They say a fool and his money are soon parted, but perhaps the idiom should be extended to crypto multi-millionaires and billionaires, who get their kicks from spending their fortunes on some truly bizarre things.

For some early Bitcoin adopters, the ultimate luxury purchase wasn’t a Lambo or a Malibu mansion; it was a ticket off the planet. At $250,000 a pop, the announcement piqued the interest of some of crypto’s earliest investors. In March 2014, Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss eachAfter stumping up 312.5 BTC each, the flights were repeatedly delayed until the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity was officially retired from spaceflight in June 2024.

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Tron founder Justin Sun did make it into space briefly on Blue Origin in 2025 for $28 million, while f2pool co-founder Chun Wang actually commanded SpaceX’s Fram2 mission. It was the first human spaceflight to fly over both poles of the earth. It’s not known how much he paid for the privilege but estimates suggest the four person mission wYet few examples capture the intersection of crypto and wealth quite like Justin Sun’s outrageous spend on, well, a banana.