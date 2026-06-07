7 Binge-Worthy Miniseries That No One Remembers Today

Landscapers, The Fear, Empire Falls, and more make up our list of binge-worthy miniseries that no one remembers today.

Some miniseries come in with a bang but come out with a fizzle; they stay for a short time, maybe win some awards, get talked about for a moment, and then vanish like it was all just a nice, well-made dream.

That doesn't mean these shows have failed; it rather indicates that television moves quickly and forgets even faster. The seven hidden gems below are powerful stories, and none require more than a few hours of your time. They're the shows you'll want to recommend at parties, just to be that niche person who has the best recommendations — a trustworthy TV watcher like none other.

These are seven binge-worthy miniseries no one remembers today. 1 'Landscapers' Landscapers is a somewhat forgotten masterpiece that premiered on HBO and Sky Atlantic to rave reviews, but a sudden wave of true-crime shows at the time overshadowed it. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are captivating as two people so immersed in their shared fiction, while the show's visual inventiveness pairs well with its compassionate, emotional writing.

Landscapers, in a strange way, treats its heinous true crime romantically, portraying the series as a love story about two people who believed their own fairy tale a little too deeply. Landscapers follows Susan and Christopher Edwards , a quiet English couple who live in France and are obsessed with old Hollywood films. After Nottingham police discover two bodies buried in their former home's garden, Susan and Christopher are extradited back to England.

Landscapers is a true-crime story told in four episodes that has been reimagined as a genre-bending exploration of delusion, trauma, and survival. Director Will Sharpe portrays the Edwardses' lives as their own private film, complete with fourth-wall-breaking sets, black-and-white Hollywood pastiches, and Colman delivering a cinematic monologue. 2 'The Lost Room' The Lost Room is in the same vein as Backrooms, since it seemingly inspired Creepypasta.

Not inspired by, but it itself may have been one of the reasons online content like Creepypasta ever came to be. The Lost Room aired on Syfy in December 2006 and quickly vanished from the cultural conversation, which is a crime because it's one of the most tightly plotted, endlessly imaginative miniseries ever made.

It's like Christopher Nolan meets Stephen King, a combo that earned the show a devoted cult following and briefly spawned talk of a comic book continuation, which never happened. Author of Sharp Objects, Gillian Flynn, described The Lost Room as"stark noir, pulpy fiction, spiritual thriller, hero's-quest fantasy, and brainy videogame all at once.

" The Lost Room follows Detective Joe Miller as he stumbles into a case that starts with a mysterious motel-room key and spirals into one of the most inventive sci-fi miniseries on TV. The key can open any door with a lock and transport him to a specific, now-destroyed motel room. That room is a gateway, and scattered across the world are one hundred ordinary-seeming “objects," each with its own set of unbreakable rules.

Joe must unravel the entire mythology in order to retrieve his daughter, who has been lost inside the room itself. A religious order, a shadowy group of collectors, and a dying man who knows the room's origin all want what Joe now possesses. 3 'The Shadow Line' Written and directed by Hugo Blick , The Shadow Line earned rave reviews before it was erased from the collective memory like someone used a neuralyzer on all of us.

It came at a time when dark, arty British thrillers were in fashion, but its theatrical dialogue, slow pace, and moral ambiguity made it a tough sell for casual viewers. Every scene is handled like a stage play in this miniseries, which is a meditation on corruption and guilt that you can feel in your bones. If you enjoy philosophical, dark mysteries, this is the seven-hour British series you didn't know you needed.

This BBC miniseries combines a murder investigation and a sprawling criminal conspiracy, but the term"crime drama" understates how strange, theatrical, and hypnotic it is. Detective Inspector Jonah Gabriel returns to duty after being shot in the head, suffering from partial amnesia and persistent pain behind his eye.

Meanwhile, professional criminal Joseph Bede is running one final large drug shipment before his wife's early-onset dementia consumes her. The two storylines converge while a parade of seedy characters around them weave a web that forces them to search for meaning in the lives they lead, pushing their own moral boundaries. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner?

Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends. Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner? The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them.

BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart. DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 4 'The Fear' The Fear is a four-part Channel 4 miniseries that debuted to positive reviews in late 2012, won Peter Mullan a Scottish BAFTA, and then abruptly and unjustly vanished from the face of the earth. The tone is consistently gloomy, but it's also strangely sympathetic and Shakespearean, expressing remorse and compassion for a protagonist who is obviously violent.

The Fear is a masterclass in witnessing a powerful man lose his mind, the most valuable weapon he used to build his entire criminal empire; if you enjoy character studies, this is the perfect show. The Fear centers on Richie Beckett , a former gangster who is now a respectable businessman in Brighton.

However, dementia is causing gaps in his memory, and his past is slowly returning. He can't always recall which son he can trust, where he's put things, or whether he's already killed someone. You forget you're watching a crime thriller and begin to feel as though you're trapped in someone's collapsing consciousness thanks to Mullan's physically intense and emotionally devastating performance.

When violence does occur, it is brutal and depressing rather than glamorous, and Brighton's fading seaside glamour adds a layer of decay. 5 'Empire Falls' Empire Falls premiered on HBO in 2005, won the Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries, and gave Paul Newman his last major acting award before his death. The cast is absurdly stacked: besides Newman, there are Ed Harris, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Helen Hunt, Dennis Farina, Robin Wright, and Aidan Quinn, yet the show has all but vanished from collective memory.

Empire Falls may have been too literary in an era when HBO was defined by the bombastic success of The Sopranos and Deadwood. It is still a masterpiece of tone and performance, a story about disappointment and small-town inertia, and a miniseries that captures the sadness of a life spent waiting for something.

Empire Falls centers on Miles Roby , who has spent his entire life in the dying mill town of Empire Falls, Maine, managing the Empire Grill diner for the wealthy Whiting family, who owns most of the town — everything from factories to churches. His wife left him, his daughter is facing the harsh realities of high school, and his father, Max , is a charming, irresponsible troublemaker. Over two episodes divided into eight chapters, the town's secrets gradually emerge.

The miniseries, based on Richard Russo's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is a deeply lived-in portrait of a town where economic decay and class resentment wrestle for domination and take over the lives of every resident. 6 'The Corner' Before The Wire became the definitive television portrait of Baltimore, David Simon and Ed Burns turned their nonfiction book The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood into a six-part HBO miniseries that is every bit as unflinching and human. The Corner swept the 2000 Emmys, winning Outstanding Miniseries, Directing, and Writing.

The extraordinary cast consists of T.K. Carter, Khandi Alexander, and Clarke Peters, who together create a critical darling of a series that directly paved the way for Simon to pitch The Wire. It’s an intimate, empathetic, and essential piece of television; a document of systemic failure that leaves you shaken.

The Corner follows the McCullough family, including 15-year-old DeAndre and his drug-addicted parents Fran and Gary , as they spend a year on the corner of West Fayette and Monroe Streets. The camera remains at eye level as people shoot heroin in abandoned houses, scraping together money for a fix, attempting and failing to get clean, and dealing with a police presence that ranges from indifferent to hostile.

There are no heroes or tidy arcs, just the relentless, compassionate observation of lives that the world would rather not see. If The Wire is a sprawling novel, The Corner is an unflinching documentary that deserves to be remembered as one of HBO's greatest achievements. 7 'The Company' Before prestige spy dramas became a streaming staple, there was The Company, a sprawling three-part TNT miniseries that followed the dealings of the CIA from the beginning of the Cold War to the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Company received positive reviews, six Emmy nominations, and the eternal title of"that thing I saw my dad watch once.

" It aired in the summer of 2007 on TNT, which was then known more for sports than prestige dramas. Michael Keaton, Alfred Molina, and Chris O'Donnell star, while the production values still hold magnificently. It's a clear precursor to shows like The Americans and Slow Horses, but it's more limited in form and scope than those two.

The plot of The Company spans four decades and follows three Yale graduates recruited into the Agency in the 1950s: the brilliant Jack McAuliffe , his best friend Leo Kritzky , and the tragic Yevgeny Tsipin . Keaton steals the show as James Jesus Angleton, the paranoid counterintelligence chief who believes a traitor exists at the heart of the CIA.

The series progresses from the Berlin Tunnel operation to the Hungarian Revolution to Kim Philby's betrayal, all supported by brilliant direction and a keen eye for depicting the melancholy of working in intelligence. If you enjoy slow-burning spycraft, moral compromise, and Keaton chain-smoking in a dimly lit office while reciting poetry, this is a great show to spend your weekend watching.

Like The Company TV-14 Action & Adventure Drama Release Date 2007 - 2007-00-00 Network TNT Directors Mikael Salomon Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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