7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Killing at Least 19

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Monday, causing widespread damage, killing at least 19 people, and triggering a tsunami. Rescuers search for survivors amid collapsed buildings.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead, over 200 injured, and causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The quake, which occurred offshore near the island of Mindanao at a depth of approximately 50 kilometers, also triggered a tsunami that reached heights of up to one meter along the coast, prompting evacuations of thousands of residents from low-lying areas. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning for the southern regions, but it was later lifted after the threat subsided.

In some coastal communities, waves swept inland, damaging homes and boats, but no major tsunami destruction was reported. The earthquake was felt as far away as the capital, Manila, though no significant damage occurred there. The earthquake struck at 8:15 a.m. local time, catching many people in their homes and workplaces. In the city of General Santos, several buildings were damaged, including a hotel that partially collapsed.

In the coastal town of Glan, residents fled to higher ground after the tsunami warning was issued. Some reported seeing the sea recede before a wall of water rushed in. Fortunately, the tsunami was relatively small, but it still caused panic and some damage to fishing communities. Emergency response teams have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas, including the provinces of Davao Occidental, Sarangani, and South Cotabato.

Hospitals in the region are treating patients with injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to broken bones. Many of the casualties resulted from falling debris as people rushed out of buildings. The Philippine Red Cross has been mobilized to provide first aid, food, and shelter to affected families. The government has also dispatched military personnel to assist in search and rescue operations.

The Philippine seismology agency recorded at least 30 aftershocks in the hours following the main quake, ranging from magnitude 3.0 to 5.2. These aftershocks have hampered rescue efforts as workers must occasionally pause for safety. Landslides have also been reported in mountainous areas, blocking roads and isolating some villages. The military is using helicopters to assess damage and deliver supplies.

The total number of injured has risen to over 200, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Many of the injured are being treated in temporary medical tents set up in evacuation centers. The government has declared a state of calamity in the affected provinces, allowing for the release of emergency funds and price controls on essential goods.

The earthquake is the strongest to hit the Philippines since a 7.0 magnitude tremor in 2022 that also caused deaths and damage. The country lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity. Frequent earthquakes are a constant threat, and building codes have been strengthened in recent years, but many structures, especially in rural areas, remain vulnerable. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant for aftershocks, which could trigger further landslides and building collapses.

In the aftermath of the quake, the Philippine President expressed condolences and assured that all available resources are being allocated to assist the affected communities. International aid offers have also been received. The disaster highlights the ongoing need for disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure in a region prone to natural calamities. As rescue efforts continue, hopes of finding more survivors under the debris remain, but the window for rescue is narrowing





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Earthquake Tsunami Casualties Disaster Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7.8-magnitude earthquake rocks the southern Philippines, causing damage, tsunami warningA magnitude 7.8 earthquake has shaken part of the southern Philippines, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts. Power outages were reported, and people were urged to go to higher ground.

Read more »

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks the southern PhilippinesA magnitude 7.8 earthquake centered at sea shook part of the southern Philippines early Monday, causing damage, knocking down power and setting off 1-meter (3-foot) tsunami waves, officials said.

Read more »

7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of PhilippinesA powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations.

Read more »

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Philippines During School Ceremonies, Killing 4 and Triggering TsunamiA powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026, during morning flag ceremonies at schools, killing at least 4 people and injuring over 200. The quake, centered near General Santos City, triggered a tsunami with waves up to 1.4 meters, damaged buildings and infrastructure, and prompted a national response led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Phivolcs recorded over 70 aftershocks and warned of more to come.

Read more »