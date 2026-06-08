7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations. A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations.

The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

At least one person was killed and several wounded in Kochav Yair in central Israel, according to emergency responders. Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack after they"neutralized" the suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.wounding multiple Palestinians.

In Huwara, an Israeli soldier joined Israeli settlers who infiltrated the town and wounded at least nine Palestinians. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Hebron, killing a 7-month old baby. The Israeli military said the incidents are under review. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record. Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation.

The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post. Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports.





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7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Triggers Tsunami WarningsA magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, prompting tsunami warnings for the country and Indonesia. The quake occurred at a depth of 35 km, with tsunami waves expected up to 3 meters. Reports of building damage but no immediate casualties.

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Huge 7.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of the PhilippinesThe southern Philippines was rocked Monday morning by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also triggered concerns about a possible tsunami in the region.

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Huge 7.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of the PhilippinesThe southern Philippines was rocked Monday morning by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also triggered concerns about a possible tsunami in the region.

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Magnitude 7.8 earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines. Tsunami possible for some coastsA powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has shaken the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts

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