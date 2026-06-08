7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves were possible 'within the next three hours' along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves were possible "within the next three hours" along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has shaken the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday, the US Geological Survey said. German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake struck Mindanao at a ​depth of ​10 km . The epicentre was 24.7 kilometres west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, and had a depth of 35 kilometres .

It struck at 7:37 a.m. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a notice that tsunami waves were possible "within the next three hours" along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. Hotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalHotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalThe Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Hotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalHotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalPope calls for an end to polarisation on Spain visitPentagon raises Israel espionage threat level to 'critical' status: reportsUS attacks 'Iranian radar sites' as Trump says Tehran left with 22% of its missilesTrump to meet top AI firms on possible government stake to address public concerns





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