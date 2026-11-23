'Your holiday starts here!' Our favorite festivities are back on The Parkway, with some amazing guests coming along for the ride.

"Your holiday starts here! " Our favorite festivities are back on The Parkway, with some amazing guests coming along for the ride. "Your holiday starts here!

" Our favorite festivities are back on The Parkway, with some amazing guests coming along for the ride. All the hosts are back -- Rick Williams, Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph, and Carson Kressley... plus some familiar faces in brand-new roles, with Alicia Vitarelli co-hosting, and Maggie Kent joining for the first time. You'll see showstopping performances from Broadway and 'American Idol', stars from 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Scrubs', plus a mini-concert from pop icon Debbie Gibson.

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Marching bands are coming from near and far, including for the first time, two bands from Alaska. Dance along with disco legend Anita Ward and groove stars Club Nouveau. Catch local flavor with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Philadelphia Ballet, and Philadanco. And everyone's favorites are ready to steal the show, with the Disney characters, and the big guy himself making the visit to Philly. Watch live on 6abc, 6abc.com, Disney+, and everywhere you stream.