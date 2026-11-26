The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will be presented as a TV-only event as the Philadelphia region braces for a potentially historic storm on Thanksgiving Day.

The oldest parade in the nation won't march down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year, but the celebration to kick off the holiday season will continue.

A TV-only event will air from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 6abc. The decision comes as forecasters warn of dangerous weather conditions expected to impact the Delaware Valley throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. The storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and significant flooding to parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

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"I love this parade and there's nothing more than I love seeing a hundred thousand people on the Parkway, but it's because of their safety, the safety of our participants, the safety of our crews that we have made the decision to pull the parade off of the street this year, which means no street parade," said 6abc President and General Manager John Morris. Woman accused of fatally shooting father in shopping center parking lot in Bear, Delaware "This show must go on.