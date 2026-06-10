69th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade Returns to NYC with Week of Cultural Events

New York City hosts the 69th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, themed "We Are More Than 100x35," celebrating Puerto Rican culture, resilience, and diaspora with music, stars like Daddy Yankee, and dedicated honorees.

The 69th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to take over New York City 's Fifth Avenue this weekend, continuing a cherished tradition that began in 1958.

This year's event, themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), will highlight the strength, diversity, and resilience of Puerto Rican communities both on the island and across the diaspora. The parade serves as the nation's largest demonstration of cultural pride, drawing millions of spectators to celebrate Puerto Rico's 3.2 million residents and the more than 5.8 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the United States.

Organizers emphasize that the celebration remains rooted in activism, freedom, justice, and education, while honoring the island's rich heritage and promoting cultural awareness. In addition to the main procession, a series of cultural and educational events are hosted throughout the city, including the 152nd Street Cultural Festival, a parade Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and a scholarship gala. This year's parade will feature appearances by prominent Puerto Rican stars such as Daddy Yankee and Dayanara Torres.

The 2026 honorees have also been announced, adding to the event's significance. The celebration is specially dedicated to Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rican community of New Jersey, underscoring the deep connections between the island and its diaspora. The New York City Police Department will implement traffic modifications, with several streets in Manhattan closed on Sunday at their discretion to accommodate the large crowds and parade route.

Closed sections include West/East 44th, 46th, 48th, and 43rd Streets between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt or Madison Avenues; Madison Avenue from East 42nd to East 86th Street; 6th Avenue between West 42nd and West 49th Streets; West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue; and East 62nd, 64th, 68th, and 70th Streets between 5th and Madison Avenues. These closures reflect the parade's scale and the city's commitment to ensuring a safe and vibrant celebration





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Puerto Rican Day Parade New York City Fifth Avenue Cultural Celebration Puerto Rico Diaspora Daddy Yankee Dayanara Torres Vega Baja New Jersey Street Closures

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