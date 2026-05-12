69th Annual Grammy Awards to be Held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2027, Moving to ABC After 50 Years on CBS

The 69th Grammy Awards, which have traditionally aired on CBS for the past 50 years, are moving to ABC. The show will stream on Disney+ and Hulu and take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2027.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with nominees to be revealed on November 16, 2026.

After 50 years on CBS, the Grammys will be returning to ABC, with the show also streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The eligibility period for the 69th Grammys is from August 31, 2025 to August 28, 2026, which means that a few big albums and songs from late last year will be up for awards, including 'I Grew Up With Jeffrey Epstein. Our Neighborhood Held Dark Secrets'. The Grammys are about celebrating the music that moves the world





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