Though adolescents might not be easy to thrill, they long for great IRL adventures like the rest of us. And the city has plenty in store for them, from karaoke rooms to sim racing.

Teenagers — they’re a tricky bunch to entertain. They’ve outgrown all the beloved kiddie spots you once relied on, and, well, they look so peaceful with their devices andThough the adolescent population might not be easy to thrill , they long for great IRL adventures like the rest of us.

And L.A. has plenty in store for them, whether crafty, sporty, daring, delicious or sneakily educational. There’s a West Hollywood karaoke spot where they can belt the latest Billie Eilish hit and a Pasadena sim center where they can drive real race cars on laser-scanned tracks.

Or perhaps they’d enjoy a Little Tokyo design studio where they can DIY the phone case of their dreams or a Silver Lake photo booth museum where they can experience the analog world of yore. , to be exact. So embark on a fun outing with your favorite teen or tween, and maybe their squad.

And then, as they proceed to have the best time ever, smile as they shower you with effusive gratitude and compliments. Or more likely, as they give you a “thanks, bruh” before requesting an extra hour of screen time. Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences.

What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com. Think of it as part planetarium, part mini-Sphere. Cosm is a newer entry in L.A.

’s still-burgeoning immersive space, one that taps into our long-held desire to be enveloped in panoramic visions. A domed, 87-foot-diameter wraparound screen surrounds audiences at the Inglewood venue, creating an illusion of in-the-flesh presence. Can’t make it to that NBA Finals or World Series game? Cosm wants to be your fallback plan, combining front-row-like seats with unexpected views.with Warner Bros. for what it deems “experiential film.

” Currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Cosm’s screenings outfit the original film with additional effects and environments. For instance, in a memorable early scene, letters go a-flying any which way we look — up, down, left and right. Later on, the train to Hogwarts is seemingly stretched to infinity. And when Harry and pals traverse a moving staircase, the portraits on the wall, whose characters occasionally come alive, start to envelop us.

“We’re leaning into the experiential side,” Cosm Chief Executive Jeb Terry told me last year. Art, increasingly, is maximized to encompass us, and Cosm understands this moment well. For teens who grew up with digital photography, a photo booth is a sort of visual adventure — a selfie with “analog magic. ” And at $6.50 to $8.50 for a strip of four photos, it’s more affordable than plenty of other entertainment options.

At Silver Lake’s Photo Booth Museum, they can embrace the old-school ritual by stepping into restored booths — two of which date to the 1950s. The 1,350-square-foot space is designed to look “as if you walked into a Wes Anderson movie set,” said Kelsey Schmidt of Photomatica, the company behind the experience. Is this at all like a traditional museum experience?

No. Though visitors might learn a little about photography history, the core activity is taking photos with friends to hold in your hand and hang on your walls. The machines are retrofitted to accept credit cards and Apple Pay, but otherwise the technology is original on the old machines — which means no retakes and a three- to five-minute wait for image processing.

The film-based booths print black-and-white images only; the digital booth offers a choice of color or black and white. This viral cafe in Little Tokyo brings an epic anime series to life.

“One Piece” follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the Pirate King, and his band of Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the “One Piece” treasure. Now L.A. fans are flocking to One Piece Cafe, eager to try Japanese dishes inspired by characters like Sanji’s “Diable Jambe” Chicken Katsu Sando, with 24-hour brined chicken served on sweet honey milk bread, and Zoro’s Onigiri, in honor of the character’s love of rice and a nod to his precision as a swordsman.

The interior dons a nautical theme, with walls that mimic the wooden deck of a pirate ship and characters depicted inside portholes. Branded merchandise includes Luffy’s signature straw hat, themed key chains and even a “Wanted” license plate. Drinks, ranging from slushies to matcha horchata, come in collectible cups.

“One Piece” by Eiichiro Oda is the bestselling manga of all time. New audiences were introduced to the franchise in 2023, when Netflix released aTrust us: It’s almost physically impossible not to smile the first time you settle into puppy pose with actual puppies scampering around, under and on top of you.

Equal parts cuteness and chaos, the animal-focused activities at Laughing Frog studio — which also offers goat yoga and kitty yoga — mix relaxing asanas with a playful, petting-zoo atmosphere. This might not be the ideal class for hardcore yogis, but it’s perfect for kids or teens looking for an offbeat activity. “It’s so refreshing to be able to offer something that brings out your inner child,” says Laughing Frog owner Kareem Mitha.

“By the end of class, everyone is smiling and feeling connected to each other. It brings so much lightness into your day. ” Laughing Frog’s indoor studio also offers a daily assortment of easygoing classes with a focus on traditional, animal-free yoga, including Good Morning Yoga and Let Go & Flow. Housed in a boxy, Barbie-pink building on Fairfax Avenue, Sloomoo Institute, L.A.

’s first and only slime museum, lets you interact with the sticky, gooey, gloppy substance in more ways than you’ve probably ever considered. You can get doused under a waterfall of slime . You can feel slime under your bare feet at Sloomoo Lake. You can catapult slime at unsuspecting family members.

You can stretch slime, you can squish slime, you can stick globs of slime onto a wall of slime. And you can make your own slime. The process requires quite a bit of tough decision-making. What texture would you like?

Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly?

Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Once you’ve selected your color and mix-ins, squish, roll and swirl it all together to reveal your DIY slime creation that you get to take home.

Inside the sprawling Edward Vincent Jr. Park, there’s an area that’s always alive with action: the Inglewood Pumptrack. On the wavy, asphalt track that resembles a modern sculpture emerging out of a grassy field, cyclists of all levels zoom around, showcasing tricks and testing their endurance on hills, rollers and berms.

On a, instead of pedaling or pushing the bike forward, riders perform an up-and-down pumping motion with their bodies to maintain momentum.and billed as L.A. ’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks.

Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels. There’s word that the company you work for is corrupt.

Should you investigate and see what ethics are being breached, or play dumb and stay loyal to the firm? One of L.A. ’s most ambitious escape rooms, the Ladder from Hatch Escapes counts on guests to come for the puzzles and stay for the story. Think of it as a 90-minute interactive movie with puzzles, taking you through five decades, beginning in the 1950s, in which you will play an exaggerated game of corporate life.

Start in the mailroom and work your way through secretarial and middle-management-themed areas, all the while mixing puzzles, games and choose-your-own-adventure-like choices. You may find yourself playing a game of memory around digitally enhanced cocktail glasses. Or perhaps you’ll choose to investigate a wall-long switchboard, listening to callers’ problems and trying to connect them with a solution.

Elsewhere, in an area dedicated to the 1980s, Nintendo’s “Donkey Kong” gets remixed as “Bossy Kong,” with a suited villain rather than a gorilla trying to thwart your progress. The final room — the corner office — is group game chaos inspired by the popular collaborative video game “Spaceteam,” complete with fully animated windows overlooking a city. Hatch Escapes has garnered national attention for offering a boundary-pushing experience with the Ladder, which has a minimum age of 13.

Teens can get a taste of the corporate world — and see how corruptible they really are. Generations of Angelenos have been wheeling and stumbling across the maple wood rink at Moonlight Rollerway since the 1950s. Its history traces back to World War II, when the building operated as an airplane parts foundry, but all traces of its wartime origins have been obliterated by twinkling lights, hanging disco balls and the snazziest rainbow swirl carpet you ever did see.

Moonlight Rollerway is open only at night: Wednesdays are “Rainbow Skate” for the queer community; Thursdays feature throwbacks from the 1970s through 1990s; and every other Friday is dedicated to R&B. Nearly half the crowd brings in their own skates, so on any given visit, you can expect to see some moves. But you don’t need to be a pro to skate here.

Those just starting out, or still struggling to stay upright, can sign up for training classes taught at the rink or skills classes that teach tricks like skating backwards. It’s a friendly place, where a light-up flower crown lost by a novice skater after a fall will almost surely be returned to its owner by another skater sturdy enough to bend over and pick it up.

After visiting karaoke spots around the globe, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer decided it was time for them to open one of their own — one with glamorous decor, concert-level sound and delicious food and drinks. In April, they debuted, an upscale karaoke lounge with 13 private karaoke rooms and an electrifying main stage, where you can feel like a rock star in front of a cheering audience.

The venue used to be 21 and up, but as of late May, Mic Drop opened up their decked-out, private karaoke bookings to guests ages 10 and up. With haze machines, dancing spotlights and a catalog of more than 600,000 songs, it’s the perfect spot to host a birthday party, family fun-day or team outing.

Order the tater tots, the Fuhgeddaboudit and the Deluscious chocolate chip cookie that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free. Such reservations must end by 9 p.m. and a guardian has to be present. Rooms with underage guests will not be served alcohol beverages, but patrons 21 and up are welcome to grab a drink at the main bar. The main stage experience is limited to those 21 and up.

You might think of a 3D printer as a high-tech piece of hardware, but it has surprisingly practical applications. If your teen needs new glasses or clothing hangers, they can print them at Octavia Lab, the DIY maker space named after science fiction writer and Central Library patron, located on Lower Level 2 of the Central Library next to the Science, Technology and Patents Department.

But they can also print whatever fun or wacky thing they desire — an anime figurine, Dungeons & Dragons dice or a phone stand. , a free, 3D design tool that’s browser-based, and prepare the design at home.

Then sign up with a Los Angeles Public Library card, fill out a membership form to use the space and make a reservation beforehand to use the facilities. Tweens and teens ages 12 and above can work independently on projects that include visual art, podcasts, music, film, sewing and embroidery, and archivism and storytelling.

Software available spans a wide range, including GarageBand, Ableton, LogicPro and Adobe.is available at the 524 S. Flower St. garage . A mistake many make with the Grammy Museum is thinking the space is dedicated solely to the Grammys rather than the history of music as a whole.

Yes, there’s plenty of Grammy-related paraphernalia, including some red-carpet outfits, but the soul of the museum is in interactive exhibitions on the upper floors. There’s Musical Crossroads, an interactive digital touch table where you can start with the music you already love and then discover which genres, decades and artists connect with it, guiding you to even more great music to devour.

And take your time in the Sonic Playground’s Electric Forest, where you can put your own spin on a musical composition by moving through immersive columns of light. , most of which are held in the 200-seat Clive Davis Theatre. Artists who have appeared include Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Caroline Polachek and Mark Ronson. Expect intimate performances and stories behind an artist’s latest work.

If Activate is the arcade of the future, we’re in OK shape. Here in this space, you’re working up a sweat, using your mental muscles and laughing with friends. Not bad, technology. Not bad.

A global chain with its first L.A. location inside Westfield Culver City, Activate bills itself as the “world’s first active gaming facility. ” And as a business concept, it’s pretty brilliant. How it works: In a dim, neon-lit chamber, several rooms await. Each one has an obscure yet intriguing name like “Hide,” “Laser” and “Press.

” Choose a room, and with your group of up to five players, use your special wristbands to unlock the door and activate the mission. A mysterious voice will pipe through speakers to explain what you need to do in order to succeed — that might be shooting basketballs into hoops in a specific color order, crawling under and jumping over laser beams, running to different colors that keep changing on the floor or unscrambling words using a ball.

Each room has several game options and it’s impossible to try them all in one or even a handful of sessions. You can choose collaborative or competitive gaming. My teen and her friends chose collaborative, eliminating the potential for trash talking on the drive home, which I appreciated. Activate is a fun way to spend 60 or 90 minutes — and gives you a great cardio workout.

If you’re a parent of a teen , just make sure to stretch beforehand. If you want to really show off your maximalist vibe, one way to do it is with a “decoden” DIY phone case. Set in the Honda Plaza strip mall in Little Tokyo, Pinku D.I. Y. Design Studio can hook you up.

Run by Ashley Murayama and attached to her family’s dog-grooming service, Pinku was started in 2023 as a way for Murayama to exercise her love of “pink stuff and cute characters. ” You start with a clear, blank phone case. You’ll pick two colors of whipped-cream-like glue and 10 selections from a table full of cute charms, ranging from cherubic angels and flowers to Disney and Sanrio characters.

Then at a workstation, you’ll squeeze the glue from a frosting piping bag onto your case , add the charms to your liking, let the case dry for five days at home, and voila, you have an official “decoden” case. The experience and materials cost $45. You can also decorate jewelry boxes, hair clips, handbags and mirrors at various prices.

The term “decoden,” which originated in Japan around the time of flip-phone proliferation in the early 2000s, is a portmanteau of “decorated” and “denwa,” the Japanese word for phone. The modern kawaii style has gained popularity on TikTok due to its aesthetic appeal. What would happen if you took a space, filled it with discarded materials and invited people to go forth and make things?

You might get something like the imaginative wonderland that is the Rediscover Center, a maker space that feels like a balm for our screen-warped brains. Teens may especially enjoy the tool training workshop, which takes place every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. They’ll learn how to safely use tools like hammers, saws, drills and sanders .

Once they complete the training, they are welcome to make their own woodworking or crafting creation at a lightly supervised “open tinkering” session. Along the walls at Rediscover Center, which has locations in Venice and Mid-City, are rows of containers of donated treasures — bits of fabric, old zippers, tiny plastic toys, broken jewelry, packing peanuts, marbles and bottle caps. What young makers do with those items are up to them.

There were plenty of creations around the room to spark ideas — mobiles made of toilet paper tubes, a space helmet fashioned out of metallic materials and cardboard animal masks. It’s all very inspiring.

By the way, if you have stuff at home you’re about to throw out — anything from berry baskets to old golf balls — why notRight on the beach between the boardwalk and the sand , you’ll find a fully functioning skate park designed with ramps, stairs, rails and a bowl that pays homage to the empty swimming pools commandeered by early skate pioneers. It’s also hallowed ground and a touchstone for skate tourists from around the globe.

Most times of the day, you’ll find it as colorfully chaotic — if perhaps more gravity-defying — as the nearby boardwalk, filled with skaters of considerable skill flinging themselves skyward with abandon. But if you make the effort to come here early in the morning, it can be as serene as a Zen garden.

Before 9 a.m. you’ll find few people, perhaps a city worker daubing graffiti from sidewalks and tree trunks with a paint brush, a single boarder dipping lazily into the bowl while two helmeted acolytes kneel next to their boards and look on with rapt attention. Soon they will deign to throw themselves skyward too, from this sacred skater spot on the sand. And, if you linger long enough, you’ll see it happen.

NeoFuns Arcade in Monterey Park is a whole arcade filled not with video games but with the hope-raising machines. Specifically, claw macchines filled with kawaii-centric plushies like Stitch from “Lilo & Stitch,” Hello Kitty holding a heart and Hello Kitty’s dog friend Pompompurin. To test your luck and hand-eye coordination, get a card loaded with credits. But the best deal is to get one of the packages that, if you strike out at the machines, will at least guarantee that you’ll take home a plushie from a selection at the counter. Most players do get to feel the thrill of success at least once or twice during a session. FYI: I received a tip from a patron that the move is to angle the claw over the heaviest part of the plushie.

This strategy is confirmed to work. Dark and cavernous, the Funko store on Hollywood Boulevard is part toy store, part theme park. At 40,000 square feet, it’s twice the size of New York City’s FAO Schwarz and filled with elaborate installations featuring larger-than-life versions of the brand’s trademark Funko Pop figures — little bodies, oversized heads.

On one visit, I walked past a model of Wakanda with a running waterfall; Funko Pop versions of Harry, Ron and Hermione from the “Harry Potter” series sitting at a wooden table with an empty spot ; and the stars of “The Little Mermaid” perched inside a shipwreck that reached to the ceiling.

Donald Duck stood at the entrance to the Crown Hotel, and at the back of the store, the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” appeared to be crashing through a wall. There is also a stand of kiosks where you can design your own Funko Pop for $30. It comes in a special Hollywood branded box and is usually ready for pickup within 15 minutes.

Pair your visit to Funko Hollywood with two other teen-approved stops: Shake Shack next door and Amoeba Music across the street. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures pays homage to decades of cinematic history. And right now, a few exhibits might be particularly compelling to teens.

There’s “Studio Ghibli’s PONYO” featuring drawings by Hayao Miyazaki, “Barbie to Anna Karenina: The Cinematic Worlds of Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer” with Weird Barbie’s 3D heist map on display and “Jaws: The Exhibition” with a full-scale model of Bruce the shark. Don’t forget to take the elevator to the top floor of the museum to the Barbra Streisand Bridge for a selfie with a sweeping panorama of the Hollywood Hills.

Permanent exhibits showcase items from movie history like “Star Wars’” C-3PO and R2-D2, Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” Jack Skellington head models from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Marlon Brando’s “Godfather” dentures and the set of Don Corleone’s office, Meryl Streep’s outfit from “Mamma Mia! ” and a whole lot more. There’s a room of just Oscar statuettes, with an empty spot to honor the long-lost one given to Hattie McDaniel for “Gone With the Wind.

”If you think of Hollywood as being in the onscreen magic-making business, then a tour of this 110-acre, 30-soundstage lot is kind of like having the magicians reveal up close how their sleight of hand in the same man-made lagoon that George Clooney’s Doug Ross rescues a kid from in an “ER” episode?

There are photo ops galore, including a stop at the “Friends” fountain, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and a green-screen demonstration that has you flying a magic broom a la Harry Potter. Speaking of the boy wizard, there’s a cupboard under the stairs to peruse, a chance to mix potions and the opportunity to have the sorting hat assign you a house.

And new for this year is the game-like Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, a 25 minute virtual battle in which guests will join Superman on a heroic quest. After the game, explore a re-creation of the Fortress of Solitude where more interactive experiences await, including one in which attendees can play fetch with Superman’s dog Krypto. Don’t leave, however, before picking up a Superman-themed milkshake. You’ve earned it.

Need street cred? Graff Tours, opened in 2024, offers graffiti tours, classes, parties and date-night aerosol art sessions in a 450-square-foot studio upstairs in a Boyle Heights factory. Teachers include founder Gabe Schoenberg and artistTo further immerse yourself in the world of L.A. street art, the company also offers a tour of a “low-key arts district” in Boyle Heights where you’ll get an up-close look at everything from classic Chicano handstyles to modern-day murals.

As you admire the works, your tour guide, a local artist, will share how street artists live, work and create in the city. Before me lay the chassis of a remote control car and a stack of wheels. And the clock was ticking. I fumbled with a wheel and hesitated to attach it to the vehicle’s base.

I was losing precious time.

“You’re not going to break it,” said Matt Ducheny, who runs the Anaheim outpost of Ridemakerz. With Ducheny’s assurance, I was comfortable to apply a little pressure, and my car suddenly was snapping into place.

Next, I had to affix the chassis to the base. I had chosen a sporty model. Standing around an oval-shaped workbench, I grabbed the drill hanging before me and my mini red Corvette became a reality. All told, it took me 90 seconds to construct a car.

That time wasn’t bad, I was told, but I knew I had lost a good 30 seconds bungling with the wheels. Ridemakerz aims to make the car crafting experience simple and efficient, creating a workbench setup designed to feel like a tiny pit stop. I kept things relatively basic, but the franchise boasts that it has more than 649 car combinations.

There are, for instance, standard wheels, or flame-enhanced ones, not to mention dozens of rims, an assortment of grills and a host of light-up side pipes. A basic electric car starts at about $29.99, with remote control add-ons beginning at $25. All told, I had a car zipping around the floor of the store in about 20 minutes. Now I just need someone to race with.

There are a good number of candy shops to stumble into around Southern California, charming places where you can satisfy your sudden craving for an Abba-Zaba. But few are as impeccably curated — or multihyphenated — as Candified. Is the bright Belmont Shore space a Pop art gallery? A Color Me Mine-style craft studio?

A purveyor of confections from the nostalgic to the trending on TikTok . Yes, yes and absolutely yes. Let’s start with the art.

Hanging on the walls are giant framed portraits of icons — all made of candy. The Taylor Swift masterpiece uses 35,000 pieces and contains 23,000 grams of sugar. Works depicting Lizzo, Harry Styles and “The Dance” by Keith Haring are equally jaw-dropping . The creations stem from the artistry of Candified co-founder Jackie Sorkin, who was the mastermind of Candytopia, one of L.A.

’s original Instagram-era pop-up museums. She’s been called a modern-day Willy Wonka.

Finally, there’s the candy shop itself, which carries both individually wrapped items and scoopable bulk candy. You’ll leave Candified with a high, both from the sugar and the sweet experience. I was warned in the waiting room of Pasadena’s WeFly: “This is not an arcade,” said flight trainer Corry Joyce. No, what WeFly offers is a professional-grade simulator, one that is traditionally used to train pilots.

I am not a pilot, or a pilot-to-be, but I wanted a sense of how planes work, and maybe a chance to fly over my hometown. Only once I strapped into my seat, I found myself to be incredibly nervous. There was no danger here. Joyce, thankfully, would intervene at any mistake, and would helpfully remind me that, unlike real planes, “This one has a pause button.

” And yet to set foot in a WeFly cockpit is to be alternately in awe and overwhelmed. I was in a near 1:1 replica of the insides of a Boeing 737 Max. Buttons, knobs, switches and flashing lights surrounded me. And to fly a plane, I would have to let go of everything I knew about driving a car.

Turning in the air, for instance, is much different than turning on a runway. And do I watch the screen, or look out the windshield? Often the former, even though I enjoyed buzzing Long Beach’s Queen Mary, flying under the Golden Gate Bridge and circling Chicago’s Wrigley Field. When it came time to land however, my palms got a little sweaty.

Navigating height, winds and the steadiness of my plane was a challenge, one akin to handing a grade-schooler a calculus book, summarized Joyce. Let’s just say I needed his co-piloting skills. And I’m not great at math. Typically, WeFly’s clientele, says Joyce, are a mix of aviation aficionados or non-commercial pilots.

The space also gets a fair share of those with a fear of flight, arriving at WeFly with the hopes to conquer it.

“They want a sense of control,” Joyce tells me. But WeFly is also ideal for anyone who is amazed by air flight, or those who may someday dream of being a pilot. Though it uses “Microsoft Flight Simulator,” it is no game. Sessions for 30 minutes start at $129, and WeFly’s trainers will tailor it toward one’s experience.

I made sure, for instance, that crashing was turned off. But I forgot, however, to turn with the brakes when it came time to land. Yet the plane was intact, and, as Joyce reminded me, “At least you’re on airport property.

”In the upper reaches of Santa Ana’s MainPlace mall lies Fun Parx Santa Ana, an adventure playground originally inspired by the popular NBC show “American Ninja Warrior” in which contestants try to climb, swing and leap toward a million-dollar grand prize. Here, though, the main rewards are a good sweat and a sense of accomplishment. After checking in and stowing your stuff in a locker, put on your gloves and socks and start anywhere you like.

You can crawl all over the inflatable course or take on any of its more challenging tests. Try everything, in any order. The artists and engineers did an amazing job with the aesthetic, using black ceilings and walls to create depth and an impressive lighting system that casts a red and blue glow over everything beneath it. Just be warned: Many of the obstacle courses are hard.

Each starts with an unstable path to be traversed on foot. After that comes a smorgasbord of hanging by your hands, followed by tests of grit, critical thinking and dynamic balance. , which became the world’s first bottled cherry soda when it was released in 1917 in North Carolina? Galco’s has it.

Or how aboutmicrobrewed root beer, which has a recipe that dates back to 1947? You’ll find it there too. Billie Eilish has called the shop one of her favorite spots in Highland Park. Galco’s owner John Nese inherited the 100-year-old store from his late father, Louis Nese, and has made it his mission to specialize in products that “you can’t find anywhere else.

” He added a station where you can craft your own soda using syrups with real cane sugar. Just choose your distinct mixture of flavors, add your preferred carbonation intensity, cap the bottle and give your creation a name. Once upon a time, brilliant neon signage lit up business districts and corner shops all over Los Angeles.

Even if many of the classic signs from the 1920s through the ’50s have been replaced over the years, a tube of electrified gas can still cast a rad spell. So we’re fortunate to have the Valley Relics Museum with us. Housed in a double airplane hangar at the Van Nuys Airport, the museum displays the glowing remnants of San Fernando Valley restaurants and bowling alleys, liquor stores and paint shops, all cleaned up and plugged in.

It has neon from long-gone local spots like the Palomino Club, once the West Coast’s premier outpost for country music, plus signage from businesses that’ll press the nostalgia buttons for Valley natives, such as Mel’s Drive-In and Bob’s Big Boy. Beyond the gaseous tubes, the Valley Relics Museum possesses a treasure trove of pop culture ephemera, as filtered through an 818 lens. You’ll find displays devoted to Universal movie monsters, BMX bikes and vintage lunchboxes.

There’s also a bank of vintage arcade games and pinball machines, all free to play. Sure, you can find go-kart racing, laser tag, VR games and bumper boats around Southern California. But how many places offerMB2 Entertainment’s 7-acre park has those activities and more — the “more” of which includes ax throwing, a scenic 36-hole mini golf course with waterfalls and caverns, duck-pin bowling, batting cages for sluggers of all levels and dozens of arcade games.

Mountasia Family Fun Center previously occupied the space on the edge of a sprawling industrial park and shopping center, but closed during the pandemic in 2021. Two Santa Clarita couples, Will Miller and Chris Brooks, cousins by marriage, along with their wives Stefanee and Martine , purchased the facility and reopened it in April 2022 with new attractions.

The park also has a restaurant, an outdoor beer garden and private rooms to host parties. Be warned, it gets crowded on the weekends. Your best bet might be to opt for the two-hour weekday all-you-can-play pass for $50. In a sea of plushies, which one stands out?

The one that you craft with love with your hands — and maybe the help of a patent-pending knitting device that makes the process relatively foolproof. That contraption is the real MVP at Plushumi the Plushie Workshop, an adorable studio in Old Town Pasadena where you can make your own soft, squeezable stuffed animal in just two hours.

The spot is popular with tweens, teens and anyone wanting a dose of cuteness and feeling a little crafty. Before your plushie-making session, choose your color and design — a bear, bunny, dog, dino, duck, cat, unicorn or chinchilla. An instructor helps you get started with the knitting machine and from there, you start cranking the handle.

You do this many times until you have something that looks like an unfinished scarf, then you cast it off, add stuffing to your liking , decide on the placement of the eyes and nose and choose any extra add-on accessories. At last, your cuddly buddy is complete.

As I proudly held my new brown bear holding a strawberry, Jasmine Lee, who co-founded Plushumi with her mom Winnie, told me that she sees the business as “a gateway into the world of knitting and sewing,” especially since these skills are rarely taught in school anymore. Plushumi also hosts birthday parties and other special events.

Sender One — now with six locations around Southern California — was one of the first indoor rock climbing gyms to emerge in the local scene. Its Los Angeles, Lakewood, Santa Ana and Aliso Viejo locations are home to the popular Sender City, a climbing area that looks plucked out of a superhero movie. Guests can ascend climbing walls that look like skyscrapers and circuit boards or try the slick drop slide that requires its own special jumpsuit.

Sender One offers challenges aplenty, whether you’re interested in competitive training or you just like to climb. Half of the gym is dedicated to sport climbing, but you’ll also enjoy two floors of bouldering and an impressive training area with campus boards and interactive climbing boards . Kids and teens can join weeklong seasonal climbing camps and competitive teams.

Sender hosts a large number ofThe cost of entry is steeper at Sender, but you get the luxury you pay for. Day admission costs $34 for adults and $29 for kids 6 to 13. Shoe rentals are included in the cost of admission, but harness rentals are $7. You can purchase a $39 intro to climbing class and day pass, which includes rental gear.

I grew up loving the arcade game “Pole Position. ” I have experience with the “Forza” video game series. I’m pretty solid at “Mario Kart. ” And yet I was routinely careening off the track in my hour at Pasadena’s World of Racing, which is built on the same hardware F1 teams use to train.

Yet ultimately my video game experience served me well, as by the end of the hour I was completing laps crash free. Of course, the staff offered some motivational encouragement, pointing out that many a 10-year-old immediately takes to the racing pods. If they can ace it, I can ace it. Or so I told myself.

World of Racing is more intense — and far more realistic — than any home video game. And you’ll notice it immediately, as the seats will rattle with every bump, jolt with every break and mirror every slide. The weighty wheel is the real thing, and the vibrations will feel as if they’re giving your forearms a workout.

Learning the balance of braking and accelerating on a race trick took a few laps, but there’s a helpful training video reminding you to brake more often than you likely think. Hour sessions start at $59, and one can race solo, with friends or come to a group racing event and compete against an entire room of potential pals. With more than 200 cars and 200 tracks, there’s plenty of variety and offerings to master.

Just don’t expect any glowing power-ups to magically appear and save you from the back of the pack. You’ve ordered tacos from a walk-up window before, but have you gotten your nails done at one? Nestled in the Melrose Avenue shopping district is, L.A. ’s coolest nail salon where you can get a standard mani and pedi inside or opt for a “mani to go” at the outdoor window.

“I’ve always loved to-go windows and I thought it would be fun to have one here,” says owner Nra Kudelka, who opened the whimsical salon that merges fashion, music and street culture in late 2024.is simple: At the bright red and blue window, a nail tech will measure your nails. Next, the tech will present you with a display of elaborate press-on nail styles, designed by nail artists from L.A. and beyond.

Mix and match the playful designs however you’d like. Once you’ve made your selections, you can either have the tech apply them for you for a $10 fee or you can take them home in a nostalgic cassette case that comes with nail glue, sticky tabs, a cuticle pusher, nail filer, an alcohol wipe and instructions on how to apply them. A set ranges from about $40 to $90 and can last for several months.

The “mani to go” nail service is perfect for teens and anyone who doesn’t like sitting in salons for a long time but still wants a one-of-a-kind design. Even if you’re only doing the walk-up service, it’s worth stepping inside the aesthetically pleasing salon adorned with rainbow curtains and brightly colored nail stations. Laziness can be a boon if you’re an anthropomorphic egg yolk.

Proof that lethargy can get you places: Gudetama, the sunny-side-up slacker egg from the Sanrio extended universe — he’s friends with Hello Kitty — has a cafe dedicated to him in Buena Park. Eggs are, of course, on the menu. And each yolk has Gudetama’s ennui-laden face imprinted on it, so you are, in effect, eating the little guy with each bite. , as well as fans who identify with the egg’s “meh” catchphrase.

The cafe features large statues of Gudetama in various states of listlessness. The tables are yellow and feature his egg face too. FYI: The dishes are eggs-cellent — I had the Azing Double Egg and Cheese, which comes on a crisp brioche bun. But even better is the Sparkling Mango, with its little boba balls of yellow mango at the bottom meant to look like egg.

This ain’t granddad’s country club. Whether your swing sprays straight 300-yard drives or results in whiff after whiff, Topgolf is truly about having a good time. Think of it as a high-end driving range moshed with a Cheesecake Factory.

In each bay, there are several games to choose from, including a simple distance and accuracy contest called —— Topgolf, and Angry Birds, which is just like the video game except you’re hitting green pigs with golf balls instead of red avian projectiles. In between swings, you can order food from your bay’s dedicated server, and thankfully, Topgolf offers far better options than the doughy pizza and thawed chicken fingers at your local municipal course.

Try the injectable donut holes, in which you’ll be given a plastic hypodermic to shoot Bavarian cream into wads of fried sweetness. The 102 bays at Topgolf El Segundo can be reserved one week in advance, and they fill up quickly.

Making a reservation is easyEven those with minimal interest in cars can have plenty of fun at the Petersen, the massive automobile museum housed in that iconic red building covered in stainless steel ribbons on the Miracle Mile. From the first functional car to a life-size replica of Lightning McQueen from the Pixar movie “Cars,” the Petersen has plenty of flashy automobiles and factoids to marvel at.

Movie lovers can find the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” Black Panther’s claw-marked Lexus, the 1989 Batmobile and Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine. Or they can gawk at icons at “A Fast & Furious Legacy,” an exhibit that opened this spring, which features the largest collection of cars and memorabilia from the film series.

The entire place feels a bit like a 3D encyclopedia, with perfectly organized collections of TV-famous vehicles and cars that belong to celebrities including Slash, Daniel Wu and Patrick Dempsey. Where else would you learn that athletes such as Muhammad Ali, Charles Barkley and Joe Namath inspired Lightning McQueen’s competitors in the “Cars” franchise? Down in the Vault, there are hundreds of automobiles, including plenty of race cars, lowriders and one-of-a-kind paint jobs.

You can also sneak a peek at the 1998 Popemobile , the yellow van from “Little Miss Sunshine” and a massive statue of the Michelin Man. On the first floor, there’s theAs the sun begins to set over the San Gabriel Mountains, a group of people runs across a vibrant turf soccer field, passing a ball through the air.

They’re surrounded by the glow of the downtown Glendale cityscape — in view are tree-lined streets, handsome civic architecture and an Eiffel Tower-esque structure.is a 25,000-square-foot open-air sports facility that’s taken over the top level of the Americana at Brand, turning what was once a block of concrete into a playground for soccer lovers of all ages and skill levels. Created by Chicago-based marketing agency, the complex opened its L.A. location with two rooftop soccer fields, a panna cage , a fut tennis court , a soccer golf section and other interactive play zones.

Anyone wanting to play at Skyline Pitch can sign up for pickup games starting at $12. The venue is also available for private events and birthday parties. I won’t say too much about the Museum of Jurassic Technology, to preserve this experience for you, and because the people who work there would prefer there to be an air of mystery to their windowless institution on Venice Boulevard.

Helmed by multidisciplinary artist and 2001 MacArthur fellow David Hildebrand Wilson, the formerly nomadic museum, which dabbles in both natural history and mysticism, landed at its current spot in Palms in 1988. At the time, the building manager told Wilson he could offer a one-year lease.

“That’s fine. We won’t last a year,” Wilson recalled replying. Nearly 40 years later, the museum has spilled over into three adjacent buildings, all owned by Wilson, who on some days can be found playing the Swedish nyckelharpa on the facility’s romantic rooftop terrace. The museum’s moderate size makes it pretty easy to catch everything.

But if you find yourself pressed for time, spend at least some of it with exhibits “A Veiled Gazelle” and “The Eye of the Needle. ” Parts of the museum are dark and narrow, and there is no elevator to the second floor, so people with limited mobility may not be able to get the full experience. Though nothing is expressly inappropriate for children, if yours would be freaked out by a taxidermied mouse, skip. There’s a surprise on the roof.on weekends, when kids and teens are welcome. Inside you’ll find a dash of Vegas, a dash of Hollywood history and a dash of deep magic geekdom.eases a bit for the brunch set but still “adheres to a classic sensibility”), then step through the secret door .

You’re obliged to order the buffet in the snazzy dining room. Proceed to a magic show in the main theater, then meander through the mansion, dropping in on card tricksters, sleight-of-hand artists and other entertainers. Post-visit, if your teen is feeling especially inspired, they can join the Magic Castle’s training program for young magicians, which isliving room, it’s now a local institution that draws performers and audiences from all over L.A. every Tuesday night.

Co-founded by Basco — who’s perhaps best known for voicing the title character of “American Dragon: Jake Long” and Zuko in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — along with, the weekly poetry night is the kind of welcoming space that immediately feels like community. Now run by executive director Jasmine Williams, DPL is building on its weekly live events to offer more educational programs, performance and writing workshops and digital programming.

“I’ve been attending DPL since I was 15 years old,” Williams said. “This is the thing that changed my life. ” From June 16 through Aug. 25, DPL takes up summer residency at Astro in the Arts District. Performers of all ages are welcome — for a chance to take the stage, put your name in the jar before 8:55 p.m. All performances are limited to three minutes. Six Flags Magic Mountain, which sprawls away from the 5 Freeway into the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains, is the self-proclaimed “thrill capital of the world” with a record 19 roller coasters among its 100 rides, games and attractions.

Roller coasters set the 260-acre amusement park apart from Southern California rivals such as Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm from the start — the debut of Great American Revolution in 1976 made it the first in the world to have a 360-degree looping steel coaster. Today you’ll find a wide array of styles from wooden and loop-based rides to single-rail coasters and ones with seats that rotate 360 degrees. The park is more than just thrill rides though.

There are a number of tamer attractions for those with more sensitive stomachs, as well as live entertainment and the Hurricane Harbor water park next door. If your teens have been dropping hints about wanting a new feline friend, or they just need something else to “pspspspsps” at for a few minutes that isn’t you, take them to this cat cafe at Melrose and Fairfax. Crumbs & Whiskers combines a chic rec-room vibe with a cozy, romantic atmosphere.

The modern interior is both lush and inviting, featuring dark walls and concrete floors that ensure cleanliness and freshness. These hard surfaces are cleverly balanced with white faux-shearling rugs, accented by fluffy pink and gray pillows. The overall effect is delightfully indulgent, encouraging visitors to relax and cuddle with the kitties. This setup is intentional, as interacting at the cats’ level fosters better connections.

At any given time, the cafe has about 25 cats roaming the space and ready to be adopted. Guests are encouraged to plop down on a pouf and get cozy with the kitties. But remember, they’re cats. So play it cool and let them come to you.

In order to grab a coffee with a kitten you’ll need to make a reservation. Weekday rates run from $20 per person for a 30-minute session and one adult is required per two minors ages 11–14. This once-monthly astronomical extravaganza on the front lawn of the Griffith Observatory is a young stargazer’s dream.

Teens will be in good company as amateur astronomers from local planetary societies provide their perspectives on heavenly happenings — and lend a wide variety of refracting and reflecting telescopes. Learn more about the sun and moon, including solar viewing through hydrogen-alpha telescopes, which show details not normally viewable with white light images. Though star parties are mostly outdoor affairs, you can also head indoors to see the.

Be forewarned: Lines for each telescope can get long, and are cut off to end viewing by 9:45 p.m. Also, parking can be challenging if the Greek Theatre’s lot is full, but check out street parking on West Observatory Road on the way up, or at the top parking lot — or opt for a rideshare or take LADOT’s DASH bus. There are so many stories to tell in Los Angeles, and sometimes words fail to capture the full picture.

For teenage girls and gender-expansive youth of color looking to explore the city, Las Fotos Project in Boyle Heights is interested in helping open the faucet for expression.

“Photography tends to be an expressive medium,” said Executive Director Lucia Torres. “We offer young people the opportunity to explore a new art form that not everyone has access to. It’s for those who are unable to express themselves with their peers at home or at school. ” Founded in 2010 in response to budget cuts to art programs in public schools, Las Fotos Project has provided a place for novice photographers to flourish.

The nonprofit organization provides access to professional equipment, a luxury not always afforded to students. This is not the last bookstore downtown, but it might be the largest new and used bookstore in California. Booksellerstarted with a dead bank building on an iffy downtown block and turned it into a reader’s refuge full of drama and hope. The Last Bookstore opened in 2005 as booksellers were faltering across the land.

Since then it has expanded twice and has been housed in this 22,000-square-foot space since 2011. The ground floor is filled with new and used books; used vinyl, CDs and DVDs; an annex for art and rare books; and a stage for readings and other performances. The tall, white columns, circa 1915, suggest you may be sifting through the ruins of a lost civilization. Dangling artworks hint at magic in progress, while the Last Wall offers books for $1 each.

But the flashiest bit is yet to come. On the upstairs mezzanine, you find the Horror Vault and the Labyrinth, where used books might be arranged by subject, color or shape. Don’t miss the tunnel. Around the periphery, studios harbor makers with work for sale.

The bookstore has a smaller sibling location in Montrose:There’s something magical about the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum. The amphitheater founded by its namesake actor, musician and social activist has captivated the region for more than half a century and provided a haven for the arts, all hidden among the trees.

Shakespeare is a particular focus here, where the grounds are planted with vegetation named in the bard’s works and multiple Shakespeare plays are included in each repertory season. Original works also are produced, as are live musical and improv performances, and the grounds host family-friendly events such as holiday fairs.

Given its founder and its early days as an artists commune, the Theatricum Botanicum is heavily community-minded, hosting fundraisers, educational workshops, youth classes and the Shakespeare-themed “pay what you Will” nights. The theater also honors its founder’s friendship with and legacy of folk hero Woody Guthrie, who for a time lived on the premises; the team is working to build the Shelter, a Guthrie and Geer archive, on-site.

Geer’s daughter Ellen serves as the artistic director, and his granddaughter Willow participates in acting and directing, keeping the family’s legacy alive and thriving in the canyon. Get help with your baseball swing from Dodgers legend Freddie Freeman. Let NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews fix your arc. Boost your kicks with Angel City FC’s Alyssa and Gisele Thompson.

Immersive technology allows these stars to offer feedback on your athletic prowess as part of the “Game On! ” exhibit at the California Science Center. It’s a massive project that aims to help visitors discover “the powerful connection between science, sports and play.

” And there are all sorts of challenges you can try — you might see how long you can balance on snowboard, swim alongside an elite Para athlete or test your reaction time against the pitches of softball great Rachel Garcia. In between activities, take a breather to read the interesting facts on display or learn how mind-body exercises can sharpen your focus during a game. Admission to the California Science Center and “Game On! ” exhibit is free, but there’s a fee for the rock climbing challenge. Is this an order of California burger culture with a side dish of cars?

Or is it a heaping helping of car culture with a burger on the side? The answer is both. Burbank’s Bob’s Big Boy, open since 1949, is the oldest surviving Bob’s and it draws legions with its freeevery Friday night. For decades, car people have gathered around the restaurant’s 70-foot neon sign — a landmark of Midcentury design — with gleaming chrome, rumbling pipes and upholstery smooth as a baby’s bottom.in the 1970s and always ordered a chocolate milkshake.

And when the Beatles showed up one day in 1965, they sat in the From 4 to 10 p.m. each Friday, the restaurant suspends its one-hour parking limit so that gearheads can show off their rides and check out the competition. You might see a ’57 Chevy Bel Air. Or a Russian Volga. Or a DeLorean.

Inside, you can get the Original Big Boy combo or all sorts of merch, 7 a.m. to midnight daily. This flea market-meets-people-watching spectacular occupies the Fairfax High School parking lot at the corner of Melrose and Fairfax avenues every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

In addition to a curated selection of old and new apparel, accessories, arts and crafts, and furnishings that skews heavily toward the Y2K-meets-L.A. -streetwear aesthetic, there’s a fleet of food trucks and a live-music stage that gives the whole affair a festive feel.

With acres of cheap sunglasses, racks of hand-crocheted vests, tie-dyed workwear jackets and reissued vintage concert T-shirts and table after table of bath salts, middle-finger candles and oddly shaped area rugs , there’s something to surprise and delight almost everyone.art stand, where you can nab a print or a blanket with illustrations of L.A. landmarks including Canter’s, the Hollywood Bowl or the huge minion that peers over the 101. Since there’s frequently a line at the main entrance on Melrose, head for the one on Fairfax, which is often less congested.

On any given Sunday, the Row DTLA complex in the Arts District is mobbed by Angelenos hoping to sample food from big-name chefs or discover new favorites. Zach Brooks orchestrates this beloved food fest known as Smorgasburg, which also serves as an incubator for vendors that might launch businesses beyond the market. Crowds beeline to Chimmelier’s Korean fried chicken sandwiches.

But also try Goat Mafia’s birria tacos in the “L.A. style,” with a cheesy crust; Love Hour smashburgers; pork belly breakfast tacos at Macheen; and Kinrose’s Middle Eastern ice cream in flavors such as brown sugar and spiced walnut, topped with crumbled baklava. The Armenian skewers grilled over almond wood at III Mas Barbecue are spectacular, marinated with Chaldean curry, tamarind and tarragon, and served with aish baladi pita.include Vietnamese coffee-tinged banana pudding, Persian-inspired pizza and even Austrian sausages — which can be ordered with a side of opera.

Often cited as the birthplace of Asian pop culture products , the Giant Robot store opened in 2001, growing out of a magazine created by Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong. The store showcases quirky-cool art pieces, blind boxes, plushies, home goods, toys, anime merch and gifts that will delight the young and young at heart.

GR2 features art exhibitions from both emerging artists and art legends such as Katsuya Terada, Luke Chueh and David Choe.

“We’re not just a business — we’re part of the community,” says Nakamura, who still owns and runs Giant Robot today. “These art events bring people together. ”The nose section of a FedEx delivery plane jutting out of the side of a hangar-like building. A red, white and blue DC-3 held aloft on a concrete pedestal.

A cluster of fighter jets in a parking lot. These aircraft, as eye-catching as they are, merely hint at the collection of winged wonderment to be found just inside the corrugated metal façade of this museum located at.

Arranged roughly chronologically from the Wright brothers’ early flight to space travel, the collection in the two-story space is a hodgepodge of artifacts, movie props and who’s who of American flight. You can breeze through in less than an hour or while away an entire afternoon. It all depends on two things.

The first is how much your teen is into aviation history. The second is whether you swing by on one of the select Sundays that the blue and yellow gondola-shaped MaxFlight simulator is operating .

One of the museum’s big draws, it can put you in the virtual pilot seat for pleasure flights or aerial combat sorties alike.is a weekly all-ages two-hour bicycle ride that takes you along the Venice boardwalk to the Santa Monica Pier and then into Venice proper along city streets with a pack of 200 to 300 other wheeled riders. It’s led by event organizer Marcus Gladney, a.k.a. the Captain, who began the tradition back in 2015.

You can outfit your own bike with lights or just get to the Venice Boardwalk early and put down $40 with Sebastian “The Light Man” Butler to get your bike wired with festive lights. Or you canYou don’t have to have lights on your bike to ride; in fact, you don’t even have to have a bike — some people use rollerblades, skateboards or scooters — but if you don’t want to put lights on your bike you can wear them on your body or around your head.

To join in the festivities, which take place every Sunday , all you need to do is join the folks who begin to gather at Windward Plaza an hour before sunset and start rolling at dusk. It’s free to participate. The puppet world is in the midst of a crisis, torn over whether humans should be allowed to wander the fictional street of Appleseed Avenue.

Your role is that of a detective or medical examiner, and throughout this game of fatal political espionage, you’ll encounter multiple puppet characters — electricians, would-be-mayors, gangsters, dead puppets.

“Sesame Street,” this isn’t. It’s “Election Day” at Appleseed Avenue, an escape room in a multi-story strip mall in Newhall. But while the experience is timed, you’re not trapped. Think of it more as a story that unfolds like a live-in video game.

At times, you’re interacting with a screen, as puppets will relay messages and quests. Often, you’re exploring the space, an elaborate set created by Matthew Tye and Patrick Fye, veterans of the local escape room scene. Only a penchant for silly absurdity, and a stomach for puppet-on-puppet violence, is required. Recommended for ages 13 and older, “Election Day” features puppets in perilous conditions.

“Sometimes people do think, ‘Oh, this is for little kids,’ Fye says.

“Not quite. ”The El Capitan is an L.A. rite of passage. Maybe you saw your first Disney movie here. Or you took your kids to see “Toy Story” or “Moana” at this grand old movie palace, which opened as a playhouse on Hollywood Boulevard in 1926, four years after the Egyptian and a year before the Chinese.

Disney and Pacific Theaters painstakingly restored the El Cap in the late ’80s, reopening it in 1991 with the world premiere of “The Rocketeer. ” It’s still the site for many Disney premieres, as well as first-run showings of the studio’s various Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm movies. Seeing those films at the El Capitan feels like an event, with a jaunty preshow Wurlitzer pipe organ program that ends with the grand instrument descending into the theater’s floor.

Look over at your kid’s face as the organ disappears. Wasn’t the drive worth it? Ticket prices for chart-topping artists aren’t getting cheaper, at least anytime soon. So find your groove in the indie music scene.

The Echo, the sister venue of the EchoPlex, has a solid lineup of all-ages shows, like the recent Linda Lindas Mini Fest that raised money for CHIRLA, which protects immigrant families. You might catch the hip-hop beats of the Concrete Boys, who played last month, or the electronic pop tunes of Lamb, whose show is coming up.

. She also sent us to the tarot reader with a crown of jewels in the corner who was doing readings for $25 a pop. If you come during the day you can order a coffee and choose a seat on one of the comfy mismatched chairs in the cozy front room.

But for a fully immersive experience, make a dinner reservation in the main dining room. It’s magic. Geeky Teas & Games is a female-owned, LGBTQ-friendly business with tables and rooms that transport you into a fantasy gaming world. There’s a dwarven-themed tavern and a spaceship-themed room, weekly events like Pokémon tournaments for players 16 and under, along with a vast library of more than 400 tabletop games.

Reserve a table online, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the busiest days. The best way to make new friends at Geeky is through: Simply post your interests and staff members or regulars will help you get involved. Founder and co-owner Donna Ricci wants Geeky’s to be a lighthearted, fun and accepting community — or in other words, “a place where geeks feel like they are being honored,” she says.

If the deals strewn across the windows of the Time Travel Mart don’t lure you, the meeting of a robot and a Neanderthal taking place in the storefront might do the trick.

Started in 2008 by 826, a nonprofit organization founded by authors Nínive Clements Calegari and Dave Eggers that’s dedicated to inspiring students to approach writing as a creative practice, it is inarguably one of the most creative gift stores in America. The small market, designed like a convenience store, is animated by conversations between visitors slowly studying the details of every item up for sale.

“Which would your boss find funnier,” you might overhear, “this bottle of robot milk or the Dark Ages Breath Ruiner spray? ” Whatever choice they make, no matter how frivolous it may feel, is ultimately for the greater good: All proceeds go toward operating 826, which publishes stories by students that are available for purchase in the freezer aisle. Any young sports fanatic would enjoy a tour of SoFi Stadium, but football fans will be especially impressed.

It’s a fast-paced, roughly 60-minute swing through the stadium that starts in the VIP entrance and takes you from the bleachers to the locker room. The biggest thrill is when you’re let onto the field and have ample time to hone your throwing, kicking and running skills. Along the way, the tour guide drops some interesting bits of knowledge: The entire stadium is 100 feet underground. Magic Johnson always requests chicken fingers when he’s dining there.

The enormous video screen contraption weighs 2.2 million pounds. And my favorite tidbit: The birds are kept away from the stadium by hawks that are wrangled by a bird handler named Tango, who lives on the premises. Tours are offered daily and are priced at $45, $57 and $68 depending on the level of access.

Dates and times vary depending on games and events taking place;Shortly after Cross Roads Escape Games opened in 2016 with its foreboding, horror-inspired the Hex Room, co-founder Madison Rhoades realized the market at the time was lacking in family-focused escape rooms. Enter the Fun House.

After entering via a giant clown — don’t worry, clown-phobics, there are no clowns or scares in the actual room — groups find themselves in a space where paintings come alive and talk to you and all sorts of nooks, crannies and doors are there for exploration. Expect in this magic-themed room to uncover some illusions — winning the Fun House means you’ve graduated to becoming a successful magician.

Cross Roads features two versions of the game, one for adults and one geared more for kids, with the recommended age being 8 and older . The Fun House runs most Wednesdays through Sundays and requires a minimum of three players, with a price of $42 per person. Roughly 60 miles outside of L.A. is an adrenaline junky’s paradise.

Skull Canyon Ziplines is a 160-acre thrill zone filled with high-speed zip line runs, a sky gym and other heart-pumping activities in Corona. The adventure park has four, which range from 80 to 350 feet above the ground amid picturesque mountain terrain.

This includes the original course starting at $99 ; extreme starting at $139; monster starting at $189; and the speed run zip line where you can race your loved ones on a side-by-side zip line starting at $39 . Bring proper closed-toe shoes, as each route includes a hike, which ranges in length and difficulty depending on which course you do.

The duration also ranges depending on how many people are in your group. Unlike some other zip line experiences, Skull Canyon has a hands-free patented braking system, so you won’t have to worry about braking yourself.

The venue also features a, which has three levels of balance- and strength-based obstacles, ranging from 14 to 42 feet in the air. Participants must weigh at least 60 pounds for the sky gym, whereas the zip line experiences vary from a 60- to 100-pound weight requirement depending on the course. Height requirements vary for the sky gym. Skull Canyon is open Friday through Tuesday.

Whether you’re a comic book reader, collectibles grabber or simply wish to revisit the great relic that is a solid arcade, you can dive into it all at Revenge Of. The shop is a blast for all fanatics of all kinds. Decked out in fluorescent lights and old machine parts, the shop makes you feel like you’re stepping inside a spaceship straight out of “Star Wars.

” The shop stocks classic comics, graphic novels, indie comics and titles for the new wave of comic book fans such asToward the back of the shop is the arcade area. Purchase some tokens and you can play pinball machines themed to “Star Wars,” horror movie icons, comic book heroes and other options that get rotated out.

Throughout the month there are gatherings, like a graphic novel club that’s currently readingFor teens over 15 who are confident stand-up paddle boarders, evening glow tours with Pirate Coast Paddle can be a sublime adventure, particularly because the bottoms of the boards are outfitted with waterproof LED lights that illuminate the surrounding water. And because it’s often a quiet hour with little conversation, your senses are heightened as you listen to the gentle slosh of water and watch small fish darting through the lights.

Pay close attention and you might even see stingrays in the shallows beneath your board.

“It can be sort of a spiritual experience out there,” mused Mark Oehlman, who started the business in 2010. Your evening begins shortly before sunset when you’re handed a life jacket and outfitted with long paddles. Gather on the beach for a safety talk, choose your board and then push off into the warm water of Newport’s Back Bay.

Oehlman said paddlers will occasionally see bioluminescence, sometimes referred to as sea sparkle, an unusual phenomenon that can be caused by single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates; they produce brilliant flickers of light, particularly in breaking surf, the wake of a boat or even an SUP or surfer. But even if you don’t, the journey is meditative.

On your outing, you and your group will slowly stroke your way to the Pacific Highway Bridge, looking like a school of glowing, torpedo-shaped creatures heading out to sea. The Santa Monica Pier is L.A. ’s version of a classic East Coast boardwalk. There’s an arcade, an amusement park, a litany of fried and frozen food options, and street vendors who will write your name in swoopy watercolor sea creatures or on a grain of rice.

Pacific Park lets you buy tickets for individual rides or all-access unlimited ride wristbands . You can rent fishing poles from a couple of places on the pier if you’d like to try your hand at a big catch.

Before you go out on the pier, walk north through Palisades Park and get a look at the You don’t need to pay any admission fee for entertainment here if you don’t want to: The last time I went, I listened to a man with an electric violin do a rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” by the roller coaster, an opera singer performing “Ave Maria” at the end of the pier and a man walking around jamming to his own beat on homemade bongos. If you stop to listen to them — which you should — make sure to tip afterward.

For certain carnivorous Californians, a visit to this burger chain is like church, but with more flexible hours. At the flagship location in Baldwin Park, you can drive through, as most customers do.

But you can also eat inside, then browse mountains of merch at the company store and perhaps matriculate at In-N-Out University, where managers train.of the chain’s first tiny, red-and-white burger shack, open for photo ops from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 13766 Francisquito Ave. in Baldwin Park.restaurant. To taste what the fuss is all about, order a “double-double, animal-style” — a double cheeseburger with the works, basically — which has fueled the company’s growth to more than 400 outlets in eight western states.

, Lynsi Snyder, whose causes include the In-N-Out Burger Foundation and the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation . On warm days, it’s hard to beat a ride on the swan boats at Echo Park. They’re powered by foot paddles, and the pedaling is easy because you’re in no hurry.

Maybe you’ll want to do a circuit of the lake . Maybe you’ll sidle up to the towers of whitewater rising from the mid-lake fountain. Maybe you’ll wait until after dark . The boats are managed by Wheel Fun Rentals.

Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Rentals are $13 hourly per adult, $7.50 for those under age 18. Reservations required. The small boats can seat two adults and two children under age 10.

About parking: Although there’s a public lot at 1149 Echo Park Ave. , it often fills and you may end up seeking street parking. Try Laguna Avenue, just east of Echo Park Avenue.





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Doctor Who Christmas Special CancellationBlack Mark on Show: MoffatThough he's certain Doctor Who will 'very, very definitely' return, Steven Moffat isn't a big fan of the Christmas Special being canceled.

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Oregon Ducks Safety Commit Standing Out at OT7 FinalsThough the Oregon Ducks have suffered some recruiting losses with defensive line prospects,the current Ducks committed to play in Eugene continue to bring in ac

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Trump Congratulates Himself on Iran ‘Deal’ No One Has SeenThe president says the war is over, though the details are unclear.

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Saudi Arabia Unveils Wimbledon-Inspired National Tennis Centre as Part of Vision 2030 Sports PushSaudi Arabia is building a vast National Tennis Centre in Qiddiya City that borrows heavily from Wimbledon's aesthetic, including purple and green colors and a grass-clad retractable roof, though the court surface will be hard. The 33,000-seat complex, designed by Populous, aims to become a regional tennis hub and is part of the Kingdom's broader Vision 2030 strategy to invest in sports and entertainment. This latest effort follows significant PIF sponsorship of tennis tours and events, though some tournaments like the WTA Finals have not secured long-term stays.

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