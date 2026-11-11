635K Honda, Acura vehicles recalled over power steering failure risk; 1 injury reported

Honda is recalling more than a half-million vehicles, including its own Pilot SUV as well as two models sold under its upscale Acura brand, because of a power steering issue that has already resulted in at least one person being injured.

A brand new Honda Pilot is displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on February 06, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda has recalled over 635,000 Honda Pilots, Acura TLXs, and Acura MDXs because of a power steering issue.

The automaker explained an improper software configuration could cause the power steering assist to become disabled. The company reported that it has received 146 warranty claims and one report of an injury related to the issue. Honda is recalling more than a half-million vehicles, including its own Pilot SUV as well as two models sold under its upscale Acura brand, because of a power steering issue that has already resulted in at least one person being injured.

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The recall covers 2023-25 Honda Pilots, 2021-25 Acura TLX sedans, and 2022-24 Acura MDX SUVs. The posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated that 635,808 total vehicles were included and all of them potentially have the defect. The Japanese automaker broke down the total number of recalled vehicles by model in its report:In the report, Honda explained that an improper software configuration may cause its electronic power steering to enter a failsafe mode.

The failsafe mode disables the power steering assist and makes turning the steering wheel harder, potentially leading to a crash. Honda stated that the company first learned of the issue nearly five years ago, in November 2021, and received multiple other reports between August 2023 and August 2025.

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However, because error codes had been deleted by the dealer or supplier, the company’s engineers could not determine the cause. They finally replicated it in December of last year and continued to analyze the problem until late October, at which time Honda decided to issue the recall. Between May 22, 2022, and the day Honda determined a recall would be needed, October 22, 2026, the automaker received 146 warranty claims and learned of one person being injured.

Dealers should have already been alerted to the problem, according to the timeline listed in the NHTSA report. Vehicle owners are expected to be notified on Dec. 14, 2026. The fix will entail taking the affected vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer, where its EPS control unit will be reprogrammed. Information for this article was taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.