63 arrested in destructive Knicks NBA title celebrations near Madison Square Garden, NYPD says

Dozens of people were arrested in New York City as celebrations for the Knicks' NBA championship turned violent and destructive, the NYPD said.

Dozens of people were arrested in New York City as celebrations for the Knicks' NBA championship turned violent and destructive, the NYPD said on Sunday.

According to police, 63 people were arrested as crowds of unruly fans flooded the streets north of Madison Square Garden and refused to leave after the KnicksPolice estimate the crowds between Fifth Avenue and Ninth grew to tens of thousands of people. Large fights broke out, people set off fireworks, climbed on light poles and scaffolding, and blocked traffic for hours, officials said. , swinging bats and jumping on them, according to police.

Hours earlier, the buses were used to shuttle soccer fans back from the People in the crowd also took bats to five NYPD vehicles and jumped on them, shattering front and back windows, officials said. A number of personal vehicles were destroyed as well.

Police said a 17-year-old who was shot in the foot at 43rd and Broadway had to be taken to the hospital by officers because the ambulance could not get through the sea of people in the street. Three people of interest were in custody. Ten NYPD members were injured in the chaos, according to officials. One was punched in the face and another struck with a glass bottle.

The NYPD said arrests were made for assault on an officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration, among other charges. More than a dozen arrests after crowds get rowdy following Knicks Game 4 win18-year-old arrested for deadly Long Beach stabbing





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