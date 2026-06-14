63 arrested after Knicks game crowds turn destructive near Madison Square Garden: NYPD

More than 60 people were arrested after large crowds formed near Madison Square Garden following the Knicks game, with the NYPD reporting a shooting, slashings, burned buses, damaged police vehicles and injured officers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A person kicks a smoke canister as New York Knicks fans celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City.

The New York Knicks lead the San AntoniPolice reported a shooting, four slashings or stabbings, burned school buses and damaged NYPD vehicles. Large crowds that formed near Madison Square Garden during and after the Knicks game turned destructive overnight, leading to dozens of arrests and multiple injuries, according to the NYPD. The NYPD said large crowds of unruly fans began forming at several locations north of Madison Square Garden during the Knicks game.

Police said the crowds stretched between Fifth and Ninth avenues and eventually grew to tens of thousands of people. As the game progressed and after it ended, the NYPD said the crowds became increasingly destructive, with incidents of reckless and dangerous behavior reported across the area. Police said 63 people were arrested overnight and into the morning in connection with the Knicks game crowds.

Charges included assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, according to the NYPD. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: NYPD SRG officers move back a crowd during New York Knicks against San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchPolice said the victim was 17 years old and was transported to the hospital by the NYPD because an ambulance could not access 42nd Street due to crowds blocking the area. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and three people of interest were taken into custody, according to police.

Ten NYPD officers were injured, including one officer who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle. The NYPD said five school buses were lit on fire or destroyed with bats and by people jumping on them. Police said the buses were being used to transport people from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium for World Cup games. Five NYPD vehicles were also badly damaged, according to police.

The NYPD said people were seen using bats on police vehicles and jumping on top of them, shattering front and back windshields and windows. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City.

The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's firs The NYPD said people lit fireworks in large crowds, climbed on light poles, traffic lights, structures and scaffolding, and took part in large physical fights. Police said streets and avenues were overtaken by large crowds that refused to disperse, blocking vehicle traffic for several hours. The NYPD said the arrests were connected to the Knicks game crowds.

Additional details about the shooting, the people taken into custody and the conditions of those injured were not immediately available.





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