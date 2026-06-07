62-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle in North Park

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while jaywalking in the North Park community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

Image taken at the scene where a 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while jaywalking in the North Park community of San Diego on June 5, 2026.

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while jaywalking in the North Park community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday. A 2020 Volkswagen Passat was going eastbound in the 2600 block of El Cajon Boulevard, approaching Hamilton Street, when it struck the woman at about 11:40 p.m. Friday as she was crossing from north to south at the intersection, the San Diego Police Department reported. Sanlley lives in the neighborhood.

Last night he and his friends were walking near the area when they saw a heavy police presence and an ambulance leaving. Sanlley said police closed off the road to pedestrians, prompting him and his group of friends to take a detour.

“You have to watch out when crossing the road. There are cars that go really fast and you just have to watch out for yourself because not everyone is paying attention in the streets,” Sanlley said.

“It’s really busy, it’s usually a group of friends, or ladies, or the uber drivers, Doordash, homeless, people walking around their dogs,” Wilson Portillo who works in the area said. An employee at Berkshire Motel told NBC 7 San Diego just a few years ago they requested those no pedestrian crosswalks be installed due to a high number of pedestrians crossing El Cajon Blvd.

The employee, who asked not to be named, also said the volume of pedestrians in the area seems to have increased within the last year and a half. He believes the busy nightlife and limited parking have led to increased foot traffic in and around North Park. That’s why Javier said it’s important for drivers and pedestrians alike to always keep an eye out for each other.

“I just hope people pay more attention while driving. Be considerate about pedestrians and people walking on the road,” Sanlley said. Police said DUI was not a factor in the crash. They are asking anyone with information to please call crime stoppers at 888-5880-8447.





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