Police are investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old woman was found unconscious with trauma to her face and neck inside a Lower Manhattan building.

A 62-year-old woman died after being found unconscious with trauma to her face and neck inside a building on Catherine Street in Lower Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating the death as a homicide while the medical examiner works to determine the official cause of death. Police are investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old woman was found fatally injured inside a Chinatown building on Friday afternoon. Around 3:22 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call requesting help inside a building on Catherine Street in Lower Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

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When officers arrived, they found the 62-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck. Emergency medical crews took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.