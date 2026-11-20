Nottinghamshire Police arrest a man in his sixties regarding the 1994 execution-style murder of taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, who was killed in his vehicle.

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in Broxtowe, Nottingham, in connection with the unsolved 1994 murder of taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor. The suspect was taken into custody on Monday following a renewed investigation into the death of Shami Ghafoor, a 26-year-old father who was executed in his taxi more than three decades ago. This development marks the latest significant progression in a case that has left the victim's family waiting for answers for over 30 years.

The 1994 Murder of Shami Ghafoor

Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known to his friends and family as Shami, was shot dead on November 22, 1994. He was found by a milkman at 4.30am at Lambley Lane Playing Fields in Gedling. The scene revealed a brutal execution-style killing, with the 26-year-old father bound to the steering wheel of his taxi with his hands tied. At the time of his death, Shami was the father of a five-year-old son and was only five months away from the birth of his daughter. He was described by his family as an outgoing, charming, and kind man who had joined the family business, A1 Taxis, but also harbored aspirations to become an actor.

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Polycentric Investigation and Police Reopening

Nottinghamshire Police officially reopened the case in November 2024, initiating a comprehensive review of the original evidence. The force deployed enhanced forensic work on items found in the taxi, reviewed witness statements, conducted house searches, and re-evaluated the investigative decisions made by officers at the time. Senior detectives dedicated two years to this re-investigation, aiming to utilize every modern investigative tool available. Prior to the recent arrest, the force had partnered with Crimestoppers to offer a £50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction, a campaign that resulted in the arrest of nine individuals, though no one has been convicted to date.

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Family Plea and Community Silence

Shami's sister, Aisha Ghafoor, issued a poignant statement on behalf of the family, emphasizing the enduring trauma caused by the unresolved nature of the crime. She noted that Shami's daughter has lived her entire life without meeting her father, while his son was robbed of shared years with him. Aisha Ghafoor highlighted that the family taxi business collapsed after the murder because the remaining family members could not bear to continue following the tragedy. She urged anyone who knew or witnessed something to come forward, stating that silence keeps the killer free and denies the family the closure they desperately seek. She acknowledged that fear or loyalty may have prevented witnesses from speaking out in 1994, but stressed that the impact on the family remains acute three decades later.

Current Status and Police Commitment

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin reaffirmed the police commitment to solving the case, describing it as a dreadful murder of a soon-to-be father in a secluded area. He acknowledged the pain and anguish the Ghafoor family continues to endure and stated that the force shares their desire to see those responsible pay for the crime. The recently arrested 62-year-old man has been released on bail while the investigation continues. Police remain convinced that someone within the community holds the key to solving the case and are pursuing all available lines of inquiry. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0300 of the 15th November 2024.