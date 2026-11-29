We're continually updating this (and removing sold-out deals), so consider this your one-stop shop for saving on products that’ll really add value to your life.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. I'm a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team , who has spent the better part of a decade finding, vetting, and writing about products , from no-nonsense toilet cleaners to the best mascaras to genius ideas that'll win your next gift exchange. , the week when almost every store has deals , is *here*. We're using our extensive shopping knowledge, wading through mountains of bargains for you, checking price histories, and scouring reviews to find some of the best early deals at tons of retailers, across every category.

Btw, we’ve been covering Cyber Week for over aFYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately.

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Check back throughout the week to see our latest updates as the deals change!for 40% off — three design elements that elevate these above the rest: even the pretty patterns tolerate bleach, the fitted sheets have a second row of mattress-hugging elastic to keep them in place, and a tag clearly labels the top/bottom edges to eliminate frustrating guesswork. Even if you'd never use bleach, bleach-friendly means they won't spot with benzoyl peroxide skincare products.