Make this year the least stressful Thanksgiving by dining out at one of these restaurants.

There’s always something satisfying about preparing a home-cooked meal, especially when you incorporate family recipes. But if you feel like letting someone else take care of all the prep work and cleanup this year, we totally get it.

Whether you’re craving a traditional turkey feast or simply want to pick up some takeout, there are plenty of restaurants that will be opening their doors on the holiday. Below, we’ve rounded up a diverse array of options for every diner.customers can dine in at the restaurant on Thanksgiving. The restaurant also has hot and chilled holiday meals available for preorder.will be open for customers who’d like to dine in on Thanksgiving.

Also read What Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026

The restaurant also has hot and chilled holiday meals available for preorder.restaurants are individually owned and operated, some may be open on Thanksgiving, while others may be closed. Customers can check with their local restaurant for exact hours.will be open between 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. on the holiday and will serve a three-course turkey dinner plus the regular dinner menu.will host a Thanksgiving celebration for customers and will also serve its regular dinner menu.

Hours of operation may vary by location between 10:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.will be open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will serve a prix fixe menu plus the full dinner menu.will be open on Thanksgiving, with hours varying by location. The restaurant will serve its traditional buffet and a holiday buffet.shops will close at 2 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

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Since hours vary by location, customers should contact their local shop to confirm holiday hours.locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours may vary by location, so customers should confirm holiday hours with their local restaurant.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakerylocations will be open between 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving except Seattle, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal.holiday hours will vary by location between 10:30 a.m. — 9 p.m. The restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving meal and its regular dinner menu.restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, with hours potentially varying by location. Customers can verify their local restaurant’s hours via the Wendy’s website or app.restaurants will be open on Nov. 26, with hours varying by location.

Customers can verify holiday hours via the Wingstop app or website. Courtesy Josh Liljenquist