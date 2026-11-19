Taylor Swift made her first CMA appearance in 13 years at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. Lainey Wilson hosted the ceremony while stars showcased diverse red carpet styles at Bridgestone Arena.

Taylor Swift made a highly anticipated return to the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards after a 13-year absence. The star performed on stage during the ceremony held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Lainey Wilson returned as host for the third consecutive year to lead the event. The show honored artists, songwriters, producers, and music video directors whose work defined country music throughout the previous year.

Also read 60th CMA Awards Red Carpet Highlights Nashville Night

Taylor Swift CMA Appearance

Taylor Swift graced the stage for the first time since 2010. Her performance marked a significant moment in the history of the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

The venue, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, hosted the festivities to celebrate excellence in the country music industry. The event recognized key figures in the genre including mix engineers and musicians.

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Lainey Wilson Fashion Style

Lainey Wilson chose a pastel yellow halter gown covered in feathery layers for the red carpet. The fitted dress accentuated her figure while she styled her hair in light waves.

She accessorized with glittering earrings and flashy rings. Her makeup featured shimmering bronze shadow, warm blush, and a nude glossy lip tint. Wilson arrived with her husband and former NFL player Duck Hodges.

She held a mini yellow bag with a shiny gold handle. Her look complemented the celebratory atmosphere of the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Kacey Musgraves Outfit Details

Kacey Musgraves wore high-waisted light blue trousers with yellow floral embroidery. She paired the pants with a matching blazer fastened at the front.

The outfit included shiny silver pumps and large silver-hooped earrings. Musgraves carried a yellow rose while posing for photographs on the red carpet.

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Luke Combs Nicole Attire

Luke Combs attended the event alongside his wife Nicole. She wore a leopard-print dress featuring a corset bodice. Her look was completed with matching open-toed heels.

Other Celebrity Looks

Madison Humphrey arrived in a burgundy lace dress with black heels. She styled her hair in a half updo with a small black accessory. Kimberly Perry wore a blue dress with lace overlay and a cutout at the top.

Lzzy Hale chose black trousers and a patterned blazer with floral and cactus designs. TikTok star Haley Kalil wore an off-white sleeveless dress with sequin details.

Joybeth Taylor arrived in a black outfit with sheer upper material. Carter Faith wore a strapless rust-colored satin dress with a pink bow. CeCe Winans wore black trousers with a pearl-embellished blazer.