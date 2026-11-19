Taylor Swift and Lainey Wilson headlined the 60th Annual CMA Awards red carpet on November 18, 2026, in Nashville. See who attended and what defined the evening.

Taylor Swift commanded the attention of media and fans alike during the red carpet festivities for the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The country music superstar arrived at the Music City Center wearing a striking yellow strapless gown and diamond earrings, with her hair styled in an elegant updo for one of the industry's most prestigious evenings. Her appearance marked the beginning of a high-profile night where nominees, presenters, and performers gathered to celebrate the year's best in country music.

Taylor Swift Defines 60th CMA Awards Fashion

Taylor Swift's choice of attire set a vibrant tone for the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony. She arrived with a polished look that complemented the celebratory atmosphere of the event. The "Love Story" singer's presence highlighted the star power that the CMA Awards continue to attract. Her ensemble featured sophisticated accessories that caught the light as she posed for photographers.

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Other major stars also made significant fashion statements throughout the evening. Lainey Wilson arrived at the Bridgestone Arena, contributing to the glamour of the red carpet. Megan Moroney attended the event at the Music City Center, joining the roster of nominees and presenters. Michael Bublé was also seen at the venue, adding international appeal to the country music celebration.

Star-Studded Attendees at Music City Center

Tucker Wetmore, Darius Rucker, and Glen Powell were among the notable attendees at the Music City Center on November 18, 2026. Chase Matthew and Lauren Alaina joined the crowd of celebrities walking the red carpet. Emily Ann Roberts and Lee Ann Womack added their own styles to the mix of country music icons. Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry also made an appearance at the Music City Center.

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Up-and-coming and established artists alike filled the venue. Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes, and MORIAH attended the awards at the Music City Center. Kassi Ashton and Stella Lefty arrived at the Bridgestone Arena, while Hannah Harper and Maddie Font were present at the Music City Center. Zach John King and Danielle Parton were also seen attending the 60th Annual CMA Awards. Josh D'Amaro joined the list of attendees at the venue. The turnout underscored the significance of the 60th annual event in Nashville.

Nashville Hosts Major Country Music Event

Nashville served as the epicenter for country music on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The city welcomed a wave of celebrities for the 60th Annual CMA Awards. The Music City Center and Bridgestone Arena were key locations for the event. Red carpet attendees showcased their best looks ahead of the awards show. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans gathered to see their favorite artists.

The CMA Awards remain one of the biggest nights in country music. This year's event highlighted both legendary performers and rising stars. The red carpet served as a preview of the talent inside the venue. Celebrities arrived to honor achievements in the industry. The event continues to be a major cultural moment for Nashville and the country music community.