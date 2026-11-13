60th CMA Awards Performers Announced: Swift, Combs, Langley Headline Lineup

The 60th Annual CMA Awards reveals its initial performer lineup, featuring Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, and Ella Langley. The ceremony airs November 18 on ABC.

The Country Music Association and ABC have officially unveiled the first batch of performers for the upcoming 60th Annual CMA Awards. The announcement establishes a robust schedule of musical acts and tribute segments that will define the broadcast from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18. This initial list highlights major stars who are currently dominating the nomination charts for this year's ceremony.

Taylor Swift Country Return and Historical Milestone

Taylor Swift is confirmed as a headline performer for the event, marking a significant moment in the history of the awards. This performance will be her first appearance at the CMA Awards since 2013, a span of more than a decade. During that previous broadcast, she received the Pinnacle Award and performed the song "Red" alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

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Swift's inclusion is tied to her new single, "I Knew It, I Knew You." This track is marketed specifically as a country song, which is a rare occurrence for the global superstar. The song reached No. 1 on U.S. country radio, marking her first new country song to achieve that peak in over ten years. This release coincides with her nomination for Single of the Year, adding to her 26th total CMA nomination history.

Her relationship with the CMA Awards dates back to 2006, when she first attended the show. She won her first award in 2007, receiving the Horizon Award. In 2009, she became the youngest artist ever to win Entertainer of the Year, a record she still holds today. Swift has won two CMA Entertainer of the Year awards in her career to date.

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Top Nominees Lead the Performance Roster

Ella Langley leads the 2026 nominations with nine total nods, securing her spot in the initial performer lineup. Her nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. She also earned two nominations each for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Reigning Male Vocalist of the Year Cody Johnson is also confirmed to perform. Johnson is up for four CMA Awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. His participation underscores his current standing in the industry following his recent victory.

Miranda Lambert notched seven nominations this year, including two for Single of the Year and one for Album of the Year as a producer. She is nominated for two Musical Events of the Year, Song of the Year as a songwriter, and her 19th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. With 70 career nominations, Lambert holds the record for the most CMA Awards nominations by a female artist.

Additional Artists and Tribute Segments

The lineup also features Kacey Musgraves, who landed five nominations this year. Her nods cover Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Other confirmed performers include Tim McGraw, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, and Luke Bryan.

A special tribute segment is planned for Brooks & Dunn, who are the recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, Hardy, and Marcus King will come together to celebrate the duo. This tribute adds a layer of historical reverence to the performance roster, acknowledging the legacy artists who shaped modern country music.

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Salutes to Dolly Parton are also planned as part of the broadcast's tribute programming. These segments aim to honor the foundational figures of the genre alongside the current chart-toppers. The combination of new talent and legendary tributes creates a balanced narrative for the evening's entertainment.

Broadcast Details and Future Announcements

Lainey Wilson hosts the CMA Awards for a third consecutive year. The ceremony airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can watch live on ABC and Disney+, with the show available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks to complete the lineup. The organizers have promised to update the roster as new confirmations are secured. This rolling announcement strategy allows the network to build momentum leading up to the live broadcast.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards represents a major milestone for the Country Music Association. With high-profile returns like Swift and strong representation from current nominees, the event is shaping up to be a landmark celebration of the genre. Fans can expect a mix of hit performances, historical acknowledgments, and awards recognizing the year's best work.