Celebrities attend the 60th CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026. View the top red carpet arrivals and key moments from the event.

The music industry gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for the red carpet arrivals of the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. The prestigious event took place at the Music City Center, marking a significant milestone for the country music community.

This year's ceremony celebrated the enduring popularity of the genre with a star-studded lineup of nominees and presenters. Fans and media alike focused their attention on the celebrities arriving for the show, eager to see their fashion choices and final preparations before the broadcasts began.

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Top Star Arrivals at the Venue

Lauren Alaina was among the first notable figures to arrive, setting the tone for the evening's glamorous events. She was followed closely by rising star Emily Ann Roberts, who showcased her style for the cameras before heading into the venue.

Veteran artist Lee Ann Womack also made a strong presence at the Music City Center. Her attendance highlighted the blend of established legends and new talent that defines the 60th CMA Awards. The red carpet served as a stage for these artists to connect with fans before the main show.

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Band Members and Solo Performers

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry attended the event, bringing her distinctive style to the red carpet. Her appearance drew significant attention from photographers and attendees who followed the group's history in the industry.

Bailey Zimmerman and Walker Hayes also joined the festivities, arriving in Nashville to participate in the awards ceremony. Their presence underscored the continued growth of new voices in country music. Both artists were photographed extensively as they entered the Music City Center.

Emerging Artists and Industry Figures

Other notable attendees included Moriah, Kassi Ashton, and Stella Lefty. Each artist contributed to the diverse lineup of performers and honorees featured in this year's ceremony. Stella Lefty arrived on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Hannah Harper, Maddie Font, and Zach John King were also seen at the venue. Their attendance reflected the broad appeal of the country music genre. Danielle Parton and Josh D'Amaro joined the crowd, further emphasizing the industry-wide support for the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

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Event Significance and Future Expectations

The 60th CMA Awards represent a major moment in the country music calendar. The event at the Music City Center serves as a platform for celebrating the year's biggest hits and artists. Fans across the globe watch the red carpet coverage to get a preview of the night's highlights.

As the evening progresses, the focus will shift from the red carpet to the stage. The awards will recognize achievements in various categories, honoring the hard work of performers and producers. The 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards continues to be a cornerstone event for the industry.