Starring Chris Stapleton and featuring a major Brooks & Dunn tribute, the 60th CMA Awards air Nov 18 on ABC and Disney+. See the full list of presenters, performers, and viewing details.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are scheduled to air live on Wednesday, November 18, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The broadcast will originate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be available simultaneously on ABC and Disney+. This major country music event, produced by the Country Music Association, serves as the definitive celebration of the year's most significant achievements in the genre.

Stapleton Headlines Night With Tribute Performance

Chris Stapleton emerges as the central figure for the evening, headlining the ceremony for the third consecutive year. Stapleton will also serve as the host, anchoring the night's entertainment with multiple segments. A key highlight includes a tribute performance to country legend Dolly Parton, recognizing her enduring legacy and impact on the industry.

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The production team, led by executive producer Robert Deaton and director Alan Carter, has crafted a show that balances star power with historical reverence. Jon Macks serves as the head writer for the event, ensuring the narrative flows seamlessly between musical performances and award presentations. The broadcast aims to capture the essence of country music while honoring its most iconic figures.

Dolly Parton Legacy and Taylor Swift Nominations

Dolly Parton's historical significance in country music is a focal point of the evening. Parton became the second woman to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1978, following Loretta Lynn. In 1988, she made history again by becoming the first woman to host the CMA Awards solo. Her influence was further cemented in 2016 when she received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the first woman to do so.

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Taylor Swift continues to break records with her 26th career CMA nomination. She is currently nominated for Single of the Year for the track 'I Knew It, I Knew You.' Swift previously won the Horizon Award, now known as New Artist of the Year, in 2007. Two years later, at the age of 19, she became the youngest winner of Entertainer of the Year, a distinction she still holds today.

Star-Studded Presenters and Performers

The night features a diverse array of presenters and performers from across the entertainment spectrum. Presenters include country stars alongside unlikely pop culture figures such as Michael Bublé, gospel legend CeCe Winans, and actors Jessica Chastain, Glen Powell, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Sports personalities Joe Buck and Laura Rutledge will also join the lineup to present awards.

Performances will highlight both contemporary hits and classic tributes. Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, and HARDY will join forces with rock bands Halestorm and Marcus King for a tribute segment dedicated to the duo Brooks & Dunn. Clint Black, Lady A, and actor/comedians Leanne Morgan and Matt Rife are also scheduled for special appearances. The musical lineup is designed to appeal to a broad audience while respecting the genre's roots.

Viewing Options and Backstage Coverage

For those unable to watch the live broadcast, the CMA Awards will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Additionally, 'CMA Awards Backstage Live,' hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee, will air on the CMA's TikTok channel during the main broadcast. This digital component provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access and real-time updates from the event.

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Pre-telecast coverage will begin with the Pre-Telecast Ceremony hosted by CMA Awards nominees Thelma & James. This segment honors recipients of the CMA Broadcast Award, the CMA International Award, and additional Industry Honors. The expanded coverage ensures that fans can engage with the event from multiple platforms. The 2026 CMA Awards are already opening final-round voting, indicating a rapid turnaround for the next year's ceremony. The 60th Annual CMA Awards promise to be a landmark event in country music history.